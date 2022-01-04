13 Stories That Captivated Us in 2021

The calendar has flipped to a new year, an even more futuristic-sounding one: 2022. But before we close the book on 2021, we’re looking back at the stories that were most read, shared, and (we hope) loved last year. Most of these were published for the first time in 2021, but a few older stories snuck onto the list (more about that shortly). We hope you’ll enjoy catching up on what you missed, and looking forward to what’s to come.

This story is, by a considerable margin, the most clicked-on, most shared story we have published online, ever. Yes, Elvis is involved (Gladys was his mother), but we've written about Elvis plenty other times. We can't quite explain exactly why this particular tale by Vance Lauderdale of Gladys’s original gravesite has been such a major draw, but the fact remains that readers positively flock to this post.

× Expand PHOTOGRAPH BY JUSTIN FOX BURKS Muddy's Bake Shop

Through the humid summers and dreary winters of the still-ongoing pandemic, restaurants worked overtime to make sure the dishes that we love were available to provide a spark. And more often than not, there were a few places that we kept turning back to. Written and compiled by Samuel X. Cicci, Abigail Morici, and Michael Donahue, these are our Memphis Mainstays: the calming and comforting plates that we always counted on to brighten up our tables.

× Expand L-R: Dr. Colleen Jonsson, Dr. Josh Wolf, and Dr. Paul Thomas

We are lucky to have many front-line heroes staffing local hospitals, but Memphis is also home to others working to curtail the coronavirus in less obvious ways. This city bustles with research related to Covid-19, and the three pillars of the medical district — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) — are leading the charge. Alex Greene wrote about their work.

× Expand The Cupboard's chicken and dressing | Photo by Andrew Klatt

When Memphians think “comfort food,” quite a few of us gravitate toward The Cupboard’s chicken and dressing. Michael Donahue explored the history of this beloved dish.

× Expand Photograph by Louis "Ziggy" Tucker Carmeon Hamilton | Photo by Louis Tucker

Our October cover story, by Chris McCoy and Anna Traverse Fogle, went behind the scenes with Memphian Carmeon Hamilton — grand-prize winner of Design Star: Next Gen and star of her new filmed-in-Memphis discovery+ show, Reno My Rental.

× Expand Image courtesy memphis and shelby county room, benjamin L. hooks central library An old newspaper clipping showed the “House of Happiness” under construction in 1935.

In 1935, the local newspaper and even a radio station carried daily news about a house under construction in Memphis with a rather unusual name. The “House of Happiness” — so named because every feature was designed to make the home owner very happy — was constructed at 705 University, across the street from what is now Rhodes College. Vance Lauderdale investigated this very content abode.

A doctor/patient look at sleep disorders, suicide, failure, and recovery, by John Branston and Dr. Merrill Wise.

× Expand Good Fortune Co. GFC Wings GFC wings with Szechuan buffalo sauce

They say fortune favors the bold. Chefs Sarah Cai and Arturo Leighton embraced that philosophy wholeheartedly, wrote Samuel X. Cicci, departing from kitchen jobs at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando to pursue their own independent, collaborative culinary project. Now in Memphis, the two are hard at work opening Good Fortune Co., home to handmade noodles, dumplings, and a creative cooking spirit.

× Expand photograph by bodgan kupriets / unsplash

Reflections on recent violence — and the evening our editor, Anna Traverse Fogle, was confronted with a handgun herself.

× Expand Ampersand Davis | photo by Macon Wilson

The time Ampersand Davis, cat of Memphis Flyer editor Jesse Davis, penned his rescue tale (tail?) for us. Ampersand contributed this piece in 2020, but a lot of you returned to it in 2021. We cannot blame you.

A schoolmate of the young woman formerly known as Estelle Eggleston shared some vintage photos with Vance Lauderdale.

× Expand Left to right: Roxie’s Grocery founders Red and Roxie Miller with Kesha Miller holding Bryson Miller, LaToya Miller, and Greg Miller holding Corryn Miller. Hamburger cooked by Erin Hobson.

Whenever you ask people to name their favorite Memphis hamburger, “Roxie’s Burger” usually pops up. This is the incredibly delicious, very large (although not their largest — we’ll explain that later), and very juicy cheeseburger served at Roxie’s Grocery in North Memphis.

Michael Donahue never knew the history of this store and this burger, so he talked to Reginald Miller, one of six sons of the grocery store’s founders, Red and Roxie Miller.

× Expand photograph by michael donahue Lou Martin with his grandson, DeAndres “Deuce” Weir.

Lou Martin celebrated the 20th anniversary of his restaurant, Uncle Lou’s Fried Chicken, in April 2021. That’s a lot of chicken thighs, legs, and breasts slathered with his signature “Sweet Spicy Love” sauce. The restaurant serves hamburgers and other items, but the fried chicken recipe came from his great-grandmother. Martin came up with the sauce.