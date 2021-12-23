Five Things to Do Over the Holidays

× Expand photograph courtesy MOSH

Museum of Science & History, 3050 Central

Through Friday, December 31st, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Before marching into 2022, take in the last few notes of the holiday spirit at the Pink Palace — ah, I mean MoSH. I gotta add that to my New Year’s resolutions: Stop calling MoSH the Pink Palace. Okay, now that that’s out of the way, let’s talk about the Enchanted Forest, a tradition with a history dating back to 1963, when it debuted at a Downtown department store in Memphis. Originally modeled after Disney’s “It’s a Small World,” rows of trees upon sparkling trees, each one uniquely decorated, will — dare I say it — enchant you (as will the model trains and the snow-covered village of scrumptious creations). You can also check out one of the holiday movies (The Year Without a Santa Claus and The Light Before Christmas) or one of the planetarium shows (Season of Light and Laser Holidays).

Tickets can be purchased here. Proceeds benefit Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

× Expand photograph courtesy charlie vergos Andy Fleming

Lamplighter Lounge, 1702 Madison

Sunday, December 26th, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

I first heard of Boxing Day while watching Days of Our Lives when I was maybe 9. I don’t remember what was going on, who was conspiring against whom at the point, but I do remember and will always remember the opening lines: “Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives.” What a great quote to begin a show and to begin a new year, with a looming threat of impending death! But if you’re like me, you might turn to comedy for comfort, and on this Boxing Day, you might want to comfort yourself with the comedy show at the Lamplighter Lounge. Charlie Vergos hosts while Andy Fleming, a former Memphis comedian, headlines a fun lineup of great comedians like Brieanna Woodward and Al Christakis.

Tickets ($10) can be purchased online or at the door. Doors open at 7.

× Expand photograph by joan marcus

Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main

Performances run through Sunday, January, 2nd

If you don’t go to Days of Our Lives for quotes to inspire you to embrace the new year, Hamilton — you know, that Tony-winning musical — has some equally fatalistic quotes to turn to, like “Dying is easy, young man, but living is harder,” set to a catchy set of songs with hip hop, R&B, and Broadway influences. You won’t want to throw away your shot to catch this founding father of $10 bill fame on stage.

For a schedule of performances or to purchase tickets, visit the Orpheum’s website.

× Expand photograph courtesy grind city brewing

Grind City Brewing Co., 76 Waterworks

Friday, December 31st, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

In the words of Taylor Swift (well, kinda), I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for ’22 (again, kinda). But I’m definitely ready to celebrate anything, as are you, I’m sure, and Grind City Brewing Co.’s New Year’s Eve Celebration is up for the task. For $60, you can drink from an open beer and wine bar, toast to the new year with champagne, nibble on some hor d’oeuvres and Nothing Bundt Cakes, and groove to some live music.

Tickets can be purchased online.

× Expand photograph courtesy rebeccah dailey / shelby farms park

Shelby Farms Park, 6903 Great View

Sunday, January 2nd, 7 p.m.

Are you ready for a brighter new year but not ready to get your hopes up just yet? Well, the BuffaGLO Run might just be the perfect way to dip your toes into the new year. The run will go through Shelby Farms Park’s Starry Nights, so bright clothing from neon pants to glow sticks is recommended to match the glowy ambiance. Plus, the 2.25-mile race is untimed, so you can kick off 2022 at a pace that makes you comfortable.

Tickets ($25) can be purchased online. Proceeds go maintaining Shelby Farms Park. Strollers and dogs are welcome.