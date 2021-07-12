Before Stella Stevens Became a Star

Back in December 2019 — gosh, that seems decades ago now, doesn't it? — I told the story of Stella Stevens. Born in Mississippi, raised in Memphis, she set out for Hollywood and very quickly became a "hot commodity," as they say, co-starring in movies with Elvis Presley, Dean Martin, Jerry Lewis, and many others.

A few weeks ago, a classmate sent me a packet of old photos with this note: "Vance Lauderdale, enclosed are a few high school pics of Estelle Eggleston before she became Stella Stevens. Enjoy!"

As you can see, these are snapshots taken while Estelle/Stella was a student at Sacred Heart School on Jefferson. I've written about that as well. The reader who sent the photos didn't want her name used, so I'll just say "THANK YOU" and share them with you — I presume that's why she sent them — so here you go.