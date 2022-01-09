Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Welcome, 2022! Ring in the new year with a new bucket list of arts experiences to add to your roster. Revive your hobbies that may have taken a backseat and put a creative spin on the year through an array of arts events and exhibitions ahead. See even more at artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

× Expand Image courtesy Iris Orchestra / ArtsMemphis

Enjoy an evening of chamber music at the Winegardner Auditorium at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens. Iris Artist Fellows, Pedro Maia, Gabriel Hightower, Christina Lai, and Mark Allen Jr. will captivate you with their ensemble of instruments and unexpected works.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens

January 15

× Expand christinamckk.com Image courtesy GPAC / ArtsMemphis

Introduce your little one to the rhythmic world of Tap with the Hot Foot Honeys. They will be performing HERStories that feature women in history that continue to inspire us today. The highly interactive performance will feature a mashup of dance, spoken word, and an enormous dose of girl power.

Germantown Performing Arts Center

January 15

× Expand Image courtesy Lauren Cannon / ArtsMemphis

St. Mary’s Episcopal School will be hosting new works by Lauren Cannon and Robyn Gridley Nickell in the Levy Gallery of the Buckman Arts Center. This exhibit is a study on the cumulative effects of living. “Not only do we carry ancestral history genetically, symbolically, spiritually, and emotionally, we also carry the history of our own experiences,” says Lauren Cannon.

Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center

January 7 - February 21

× Expand Image courtesy Playhouse on the Square / ArtsMemphis

With a devastating diagnosis, Celeste Banks invites the audience to a “Goodbye Party,” where her erratic memory and hallucinatory interruptions make for an eventful evening for viewers and her family members.

TheatreWorks @ The Square

January 14 - 30

× Expand Image courtesy Crosstown Arts / ArtsMemphis

Watch a legacy of “musical journalism,” started by the late L. Alec Wilson and continued by his grandson Adam Sadberry. This performance will tell stories of the world with pieces from composers of African descent.