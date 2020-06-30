Road to Recovery

Deli on the Square is one of the many local restaurants that have had to adjust following the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Jolynn Greer stresses that after the initial outbreak, the struggle has been rebuilding customer confidence.

“You know in the beginning people were scared and just trying to figure out the new rules,” says Greer. “They didn’t know if they could come in to order, whether we had the same hours, or if we were even open at all. Early on we just tried our best to always have an answer for the customer and tried to accommodate them the best we could. We’re just now getting to the point where people are coming out again.”

During Phase I of the pandemic, Deli relied on curbside pick up and carryout orders to stay afloat. “Business was down about 50% right after the Safer at Home order was put in place. But I run with a smaller staff than others and we made it work. We had to lower hours, but we never laid anyone off and business is almost back to where it was before the pandemic,” Greer said. “We’re blessed that we have a great customer base that has been able to keep the doors open.”

In early April, the CDC laid out guidelines for small businesses and restaurants that highlighted practices that they could use to protect themselves and the public from COVID-19. These were centered around disinfecting commonly touched items as well as imposing a minimum six-foot distance between guests. “Because of the size of our staff, it’s a lot more work making sure that things are cleaned thoroughly and that we are disinfecting everything. We encourage people to use the patio for seating and made sure all our tables were adequately spaced apart. We disinfect the tables, menus, salt and pepper shakers. Really, anything that someone could have touched just in case.”

Although the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Memphis, Greer is confident that businesses can reopen safely if everyone does their part.

“I think everyone is ready to get back out, eat, and socialize. As long as everyone tries to be as safe as possible and takes proper precautions, I think we can all enjoy getting back out.”

Deli on the Square is open 7 – 3 Monday through Friday and 8 – 3 on Saturdays.