Memphis Flyer and Memphis Magazine Writers Win Six Green Eyeshade Awards

The staff of the Memphis Flyer and Memphis magazine were honored with six journalism awards for print-media work published in 2019.

Since 1950, the Green Eyeshade Awards — so named because of the green visor worn by old-time newspaper editors — have recognized the best journalism in an 11-state region of the Southeast.

The competition, which reviews print, television, radio, and digital media, is hosted by the Society of Professional Journalists.

“Through this remarkably challenging time, I’ve been so proud of the work our small, scrappy team has shared with the community,” says Anna Traverse Fogle, CEO of Contemporary Media, Inc. and editor-in-chief of Memphis magazine. “Our strength at Contemporary Media is our range — both in our titles (we are the Flyer and Memphis magazine) and in our content areas (we cover the arts as deftly as we do politics) — and the Green Eyeshade recognitions are testaments to that range. Congratulations to my colleagues who were recognized. And thanks to my colleagues who deserve awards where no categories exist: those who sell the advertisements that help put these stories in print, those who work to circulate and distribute the Flyer and magazine to newsstands and mailboxes, and those who keep the business side of our business running.”

This year’s winners are:

POLITICS REPORTING - NON-DAILIES

First Place: Jackson Baker, Memphis Flyer, for political reporting done throughout 2019.

CRITICISM - NON-DAILIES

First Place: Jesse Davis, Memphis Flyer, for four examples of literary criticism: "Myth and Memory," "Cosmic Carnage," "Stranger Things," and "Harper Lee and Casey Ceps' Furious Hours."

GENERAL NEWS REPORTING - NON-DAILIES

Second Place: Maya Smith, Memphis Flyer, "Abortion Battle Lines," "Taking the Heat," and "Criminal Injustice."

SERIOUS COMMENTARY - NON-DAILIES

Third Place: Bruce VanWyngarden, Memphis Flyer, for examples of his "Letter from the Editor" column.

SERIOUS COMMENTARY - MAGAZINES

Third Place: Anna Traverse Fogle, Memphis magazine, for examples of her "In the Beginning" editor’s column.

HUMOROUS COMMENTARY - MAGAZINES

Third Place: Vance Lauderdale, Memphis magazine, for examples of his "Ask Vance" history column.

For more information about the Green Eyeshades, visit greeneyeshade.org.