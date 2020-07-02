Neighborhood Knowledge

× Expand photo by Pink Palace Facebook page

How well do you know Memphis neighborhoods? Well, the Pink Palace Museum wants to put that knowledge to the test.

Beginning Tuesday, July 7th, the museum will host virtual trivia nights with questions on Memphis neighborhoods every Tuesday and Thursday in July.

The Tuesday trivia nights will be family friendly with questions aimed toward families with school-aged children. While Thursday nights are designed for adult competitors.

Here are the dates and themes for the eight virtual trivia nights:

July 7th, 9th – Your Celestial Neighborhood -hosted by the Planetarium staff

July 14th, 16th – In your Own Backyard/Neighborhood -hosted by the Lichterman Nature Center staff

July 21st, 23rd – Won’t you be My Neighbor - hosted by the Education Department staff

July 28th, 30th – Lights, Cameras, Neighborhoods -by the Crew Training Theater staff

Participants will compete in the trivia nights via Zoom and must sign up ahead of time. The entry fee for each family or team is $10. Prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third place winners. Visit the Pink Palace website for more information about the trivia nights and details on how to sign up.

The trivia nights are a piece of the museum’s “Neighborhoods” campaign, focusing on people, places, history, and science related to Memphis neighborhoods.

As a part of the campaign, the museum will also be highlighting different Memphis neighborhoods on its “A Closer Look” blog throughout July and August. The blog will touch on neighborhoods’ history, legends, lore, and more.

Additionally, beginning Friday, July 17th, the museum will host community scavenger hunts. Each will focus on different zones in the city that include three neighborhoods. The first will be held in Midtown and focus on Vollintine Evergreen, Cooper Young, and Binghampton.

The next week the hunt will be centered around Soulsville, Victorian Village, and Frayser. The final week Chickasaw Gardens, Orange Mound, and Whitehaven will be the focus. The idea is to help participants learn more about each of the neighborhoods.

The cost to sign up is $25 per team, which can consist of one to six people. The top three teams each week will receive a prize. For more information on the scavenger hunts, go here.