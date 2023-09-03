Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Enjoy an evening of toe-tapping excitement, get a sneak peek of AmericanaFest, learn oil painting techniques from a local artist, explore Chicano Soul, and see a thoughtfully-curated traveling exhibition. Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

Creative Aging Concert Series: Swingtime Explosion Big Band

Kick-off Creative Aging's latest concert series in style with the Swingtime Explosion Big Band. This dynamic 17-piece ensemble, comprised of Memphis's finest musicians, will serenade guests with a diverse range of musical genres, from swing and jazz to rock, pop, Latin, and blues. Swingtime Explosion promises an afternoon of toe-tapping excitement and dance-worthy rhythms.

Theatre Memphis | Wednesday, September 6

Music Export Memphis: AmericanaFest Preview Party

Get a sneak peek of what's to come at the AmericanaFest Preview Party! Enjoy live performances by the stellar lineup, including The Sensational Barnes Brothers, Ghost Town Blues Band, Mike Hewlett & The Racket, Chris Milam, and Gia Welch.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Wednesday, September 6

Wine Wednesday Oil Painting Series with Glynnis King

Join artist Glynnis King for an inclusive oil painting series suitable for all levels. Glynnis will guide you through various techniques, from creating depth to using thinner, with all materials provided. In the first two sessions, explore landscape painting, and in the following two, challenge yourself with a self-portrait, delving into layering, lighting, shape, and human likeness. This event is 21 and up.

Arrow Creative | Wednesday, September 6 - 27

A Celebration of Chicano Soul with Thee Sinseers

Celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month at the Stax Museum's inaugural exploration of Chicano Soul, a soul music subgenre inspired by Detroit and Memphis that captured hearts from San Antonio to East Los Angeles in the 1960s. Join them for an enlightening Conversation and Listening Party featuring the renowned group Thee Sinseers. This event is free and welcomes all.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music | Thursday, September 7

Boys II Men: If You Don't See Black, You Don't See Me

"Boys II Men: If You Don't See Black, You Don't See Me" is a captivating traveling exhibition thoughtfully curated by Lurlynn Franklin. Explore the powerful narrative of this exhibition that challenges perceptions and encourages a deeper understanding of the Black experience. Don't miss this opportunity to engage with thought-provoking art that sparks conversations and fosters empathy.

Fogelman Galleries | Through October 1