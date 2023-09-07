Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand Tunji Adeniyi-Jones, Blue Dancer, 2017, Oil on canvas, 68 × 54 in. Courtesy Clough-Hanson Gallery

Clough-Hanson Gallery

Friday, September 8, 5 – 7 p.m.

Wednesday was Fight Procrastination Day, and I fought procrastination, for sure. But I lost. Terribly. And now here I am approaching my weekly deadline, so forgive me if I just rush mid-sentence into telling you about the “Young, Gifted and Black” exhibition opening at Rhodes College’s Clough-Hanson Gallery this weekend.

The exhibit, on display through December 9, highlights emerging artists of African descent who explore identity, politics, and art history in their work. Nearly 50 artists are featured in this traveling exhibition drawn from the renowned private collection of Bernard I. Lumpkin and Carmine D. Boccuzzi.

× Expand photography courtesy dixon gallery & gardens

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Friday, September 8, 6 – 9 p.m.

Sure, you might have a big ole to-do list this weekend, but time is just a construct. So, instead of doing whatever it is you’re supposed to be doing, procrastinate your way into enjoying a bite and drink at the Dixon’s garden cocktail and beer tasting, where guests can sample a variety of drink tastings and foods from local restaurants while grooving to live music.

Tickets ($55) can be purchased here. Guests are encouraged to wear coral.

Featured vendors include: Art Bar, Biscuits & Jams, Boscos Restaurant and Brewing Company, Bubbles & Brews, Buster’s Liquors and Wines, Cooper House Project, Dave's Bagels, Dim Sum Mem, Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, Frost Bake Shop, Grind City Brewers, Las Delicias, Lucchesi’s Beer Garden: Deli, Package & Parlor, Memphis Brewer’s Association, Memphis Whistle, Mempops, Ole Smoky Moonshine, Park & Cherry by Chef Phillip Dewayne, Soul & Spirits Brewery, Swanky’s Taco Shop, Sweet Lala’s Bakery, Topo Chico, Tom’s Tiny Kitchen, and Urban Consequence Brewing.

× Expand photography courtesy germantown festival

Germantown Civic Club Complex

Saturday, September 9, 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Sunday, September 10, noon – 6 p.m.

Scientists have debated for years what’s the best way to procrastinate. Is it watching TV? Is it color-coding your collection of sparkly gel pens? Who can say, but I can say it’s definitely not the endless scrolling through Wikipedia researching dachshunds that I’ve been doing. That’s research for this article because what kind of writer would I be if I didn’t do my due diligence learning about the weenie dog? Especially when I’m about to talk about the Germantown Festival and its Running of the Weenies.

Indeed, the Running of the Weenies starts at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, following a Best Dressed Contest at 11 a.m. The two-festival, of course, will also have many other things to do. Attendees can enjoy arts and crafts, rides and games, live stage entertainment, car exhibits, community displays, and festival foods for all tastes.

Admission to the Festival is free, and free shuttle bus service is available from two free parking lots at the Germantown Athletic Club and Germantown Church Of Christ. Buses run from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Buses run a continuous loop so there are no set times for certain stops.

× Expand photography by Megan Peel Our writer Michael Donahue with Jonathan Whistler at last year’s Zoo Rendezvous.

Memphis Zoo

Saturday, September 9, 7 – 10:30 p.m.

You better not procrastinate when it comes to getting your hands on tickets to the zoo’s annual night of unlimited array of mouthwatering delights from the hottest restaurants, food trucks, and bars in Memphis. This year's big-to-do is ’90s-themed, so dust off your flannel shirts, grab your scrunchies, and get ready to dance the night away alongside four stages of live music, featuring the best ’90s hits.

Tickets ($200) can be purchased here.

× Expand photography courtesy Central Gardens Association

Central Gardens

Sunday, September 10, 1 – 5 p.m.

Walk, don’t run, to Central Gardens this Sunday for the annual Home & Garden Tour, this year centered in the southwest portion of the historic neighborhood. The six homes on the tour represent some of the most distinctive architecture styles that were popular in the late 19th century/early 20th century, including Tudor, Prairie, and Italian Renaissance designs, with one home being a new build.

The tour is walkable, but golf cart transportation will also be provided. The Hospitality Center will return, offering food and beverages from local vendors. And there will be entertainment throughout the day by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, Stax Music Academy, and Opera Memphis. Food will be available for purchase from Feast & Graze, Tipsy Tumbler, MemPops, and TopDawgs.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 day of, and can be purchased here.