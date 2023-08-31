Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand Photography by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash

901 Day

Lots of Places

Friday, September 1

It’s 901 Day in the 901, which means there’s lots and lots to do. Here’s just a smattering of events you might want to check out:

901 Day Market at Feast & Graze, noon-6 p.m.: Explore and support local businesses. Purchase jewelry, body oils, home decor, apparel, skin care, treats, and more! Feast & Graze will have tasty $9.01 lunch specials.

901 Day Celebration at Grind City Brewing Co., 5-10 p.m.: Activities include a vendor market (5-8 pm), live music (6-9 pm), drink specials, and more. Bring your 2021, 2022, or purchase your 2023 Grind City Oktoberfest Stein and receive $5 refills of either Poppy's Pils or Oktoberfest for 9/1/23 only!

901 Day Celebration at AutoZone Park, 4 p.m.: Join the Memphis Redbirds, Mempho Presents, and Overton Park Shell for a free pregame concert with Lucky 7 Brass Band and Black Cream, and a plaza party, where you can enjoy drinks, play carnival-style games, check out local vendors, and more. First 1,500 fans to enter the gate will receive a free 901 t-shirt!

901 Day in the Ravine, 4 p.m.: Memphis Made Brewing Co. is celebrating 901 Day in the Ravine. They'll have live music by The Turnstyles, Solar Powered Love, and River City Tanlines. Board to Beers will have their gaming truck parked in the Ravine and Memphis Roller Derby will be holding demonstrations. Soi Number 9 and Hot N' Heavy Dogs will be providing the food while Memphis Made provides all the beer. MemPops will also be on site.

901 Day Community Mural at 1160 Union Avenue, 3-5 p.m.: Come together to paint a mural created by graphic designer, Francisco Flores, dedicated to our city! All ages welcome, materials will be provided! This is a free event, but if you'd like to donate to Paint Memphis, feel free to do so here.

901 Day Market in Overton Square, 6-9 p.m.: Head over to Overton Square for 901 Day for live performances by 901 bands Raneem and Better in Color. Plus, shop local 901 artisans at the market, get selfies in the photobooth, and meet Elvis impersonator Brian Lee Howell and U of M Tigers' mascot Pouncer.

First Friday on Broad Avenue, 5-8 p.m.: Stop by participating shops to check out what special they're offering!

Marketplace in Motion at Railgarten, 6:30-10 p.m.: Shop local artists, grab a bite to eat, and listen to live music at Railgarten's annual 901 Day celebration.

× Expand photography courtesy of Gary & Carol Cox, GC Photo Productions

The Agricenter

Friday – Sunday, September 1 – 10

The Delta Fair is back and promises to be as fun as ever. Festival-goers can enjoy exciting rides,a petting zoo, live music, delicious fair food, competitions, stellar performances, great concerts, and more! Click here for a schedule of events.

Admission is $15/adults, $10/ages 5-12, free/4 and under, and $10/seniors (65 and older).

× Expand photography by Arek Adeoye on unsplash

Shelby Farms Park

Saturday, September 2, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is kicking off their Healthier 901 campaign with a festival this weekend. The campaign, put simply, is to get Memphis healthier, and maybe get Memphis to lose 1 million pounds. (You can learn more about it here.) The free event on Saturday is jam-packed with giveaways, fitness classes, cooking demonstrations, a kids zone, health screenings, and lectures. A full schedule can be found here.

× Expand Photography by Samuel Regan-Asante on Unsplash

Crosstown Concourse

Saturday – Sunday, September 2 – 3, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Music lovers, record collectors, zinesters, artists, punks, poets, and weirdos alike will want to head over to Crosstown Concourse for Memphis Listening Lab/WYXR’s Record Swap and Crosstown Arts’ eighth annual Zine Fest.

Attendees can shop from records, CDs, cassettes, and other music-related merch and memorabilia, as part of the Record Swap. As for the Zine Fest, guests can shop for zines created by local makers and take part in a DIY-zine-making station with demonstrations and supplies to help get you started.

The event is free and family-friendly.

Tom Lee Park

Saturday, September 2, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Tom Lee Park is finally back open, and the city is putting on a celebration to end all celebrations. The daylong event will kick off with a celebratory parade and a formal ribbon cutting ceremony, plus an interfaith blessing of the park, and from 1 p.m. on, there will be nonstop, free fun.

Get to know your new park by joining a guided walking or nature tour. Take home a special memory from the exclusive Day One photo opportunity. Break a sweat with guided workouts, Double Dutch, and a volleyball tournament. Learn to juggle and hula hoop from professional circus performers, and learn basic Latin dance moves with pros. Kids can enjoy free face-painting and temporary tattoos, and learn about the stories, myths, and creatures of the Mississippi at Riverfront Storytime.

At 5 p.m., attendees can take part in the MP3 Experiment, a massive participatory social experiment produced for the first time in Memphis. At 6 p.m., Theaster Gates will offer a special acapella performance at his new sculpture A Monument to Listening. At 7 p.m., the Garry Goin Band & Friends will perform.

RSVP to the event here.