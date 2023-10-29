Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Get down with Tone, enjoy a special open house, see an a capella powerhouse, witness the magic of Matilda The Musical, and discover the bloody truth about Dracula all this week. Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

TONE Memphis Stax Museum GPAC New Day Children's Theatre Germantown Community Theatre

Black October: Halloween Party

Tone's Black October Halloween bash is back at the Orange Mound Tower. DJs Breezye, Nico, Qemist, and Space Age will be spinning thrilling beats, and there's a BOOty shaking contest to amp up the spooky vibes. Grab your costume and get ready to get down.

Orange Mound Tower | Tuesday, October 31

Stax Museum Educators Open House

Calling all educators! Dive into the soulful rhythm of history at the Stax Museum's open house, designed exclusively for teachers. This unique evening guarantees inspiration—blending art, music, and education into a memorable experience. Best of all, it's FREE for all educators—whether you teach in schools, lead after-school programs, or contribute to education in other ways.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music | Thursday, November 2

Take 6

This a cappella powerhouse featuring Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea, and Khristian Dentley is the epitome of vocal genius. Take 6 seamlessly blends gospel, jazz, R&B, and pop into a captivating mix of melodic rhythms and innovative arrangements. Celebrating nearly four decades of music, their recent album, Iconic, showcases the enduring magic of their crystal-clear harmony.

The Grove at GPAC | Saturday, November 4

Matilda the Musical

Step into a world of imagination and courage. This captivating performance tells the tale of a clever little girl, Matilda, who dreams of a better life. Neglected by her cruel parents, Matilda finds solace in her friendship with her teacher, the caring Miss Honey. As she faces the oppressive rule of the school's hateful headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, Matilda takes a stand against injustice in this heartwarming story.

New Day Children’s Theatre | Through November 5

Dracula the Bloody Truth

Catch the regional premiere of this hilarious adaptation by Le Navet Bete and John Nicholson! Professor Van Helsing is on a mission to unravel the "truth" behind the legendary vampire Dracula, and with the aid of three spirited actors portraying a whopping forty characters, this high-speed journey sweeps you from eerie Transylvania to the charming English coast. Brace yourself for a wild, zany, and (almost) authentic experience that promises a campy, horror-filled evening of laughter and frights.

Germantown Community Theatre | Through November 12