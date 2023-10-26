× Expand photography by angel ortez

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Saturday, October 28, 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

It’s almost Halloween, my fellow freaks and ghouls. That means it’s time to face our biggest fears. My biggest fear? Test anxiety. The number of times I’ve had a nightmare about showing up to school not having studied for a math test? Too high a number to count. Just thinking about it gives me the willies. Calculus, algebra, trigonometry — yikeseroni and cheese. There’s a reason why I chose to major in English.

But let’s play a game of facing our fears, shall we? A little test. An easy test in the flavor of “Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend.” Here’s your first question:

What is the Day of the Dead?

A. A holiday widely observed in Mexico that celebrates the cycle of life and death

B. Mexico’s version of Halloween

C. The day the music died

If you answered A., you’d be correct, and if you want to learn more about the holiday, head on over to the Brooks this weekend. In collaboration with Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, the Brooks will kick off their Day of the Dead celebration with a parade that’ll start in Overton Square and will make its way to the museum. There, the celebration will continue with a festival complete with art-making activities, music, costumed performers, dance performances. and more. Admission is free and open to the public.

× Expand Photography by Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash

Wiseacre Brewery

Saturday, October 28, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

True or false? Ethnographic studies and archaeological records indicate that, until the industrialization of brewing began, brewing beer was primarily an activity engaged in by women.

True! In fact, says Wiseacre Brewery, for the vast majority of history, women ran the beer world. And, hey, they would know. After all, they’re hosting two classes this weekend all about women in beer, and there just so happens to be a Halloween twist because, yes, witches come into play in this tale of beer history. The class will also include a special candy and beer pairing.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. This event is 21 and up only. Leave the goblins at home.

× Expand photography courtesy High Expectations Aerial Arts

High Expectations Aerial Arts

Saturday, October 28, 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Which of these words is not like these others?

A. Evildoer

B. Villain

C. Hero

D. Malefactor

The answer is C. Please tell me you got that right, that you understood that A., B., and D. were all synonyms for bad guys, people you don’t want to be around. Unless you’re at High Expectations Aerial Arts this weekend, where villains will put on a show you can’t resist, with aerial silks, hoop, lyra, trapeze, and contortion.

The evening will begin with a family-friendly student showcase at 5 p.m., and a PG-13 evening cabaret will begin at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for both shows can be purchased here.

× Expand photography by abigail morici

Elmwood Cemetery

Sunday, October 29, 2 – 3 p.m.

This is a free response question. Are ghosts real? Explain your reasoning. I would ask for you to explain your reasoning on the lines below, but, let’s be real, I’m not interested in hearing your answer. (Also, there are no lines below.) Truth is, I’m already convinced in my stance, but that’s neither here nor there because I believe you should be able to form your own opinions — as does Kim Bearden, Elmwood Cemetery’s director, who will be presenting on the topic of Ghosts, Spiritualism, and Cemeteries this Sunday. She will explore the meaning of spiritualism, or the religious belief that the dead communicate with and advise the living, Ghost photography, séance, and more in a 45-minute lecture. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

× Expand Photography by Johann Walter Bantz on Unsplash

Black Lodge

Sunday, October 29, 8:30 p.m.

Which of the following is false about the film Nosferatu?

A. Nosferatu was the first piece of fiction to depict a vampire dying from exposure to sunlight.

B. Due to “excessive horror,” the film was banned in Sweden until 1972.

C. Nosferatu celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

D. Heirs of Bram Stoker, author of Dracula, sued the makers of Nosferatu for copyright infringement, and a court ruling ordered all copies of the film to be destroyed. All were, except for a rogue copy that was in the U.S.

And the correct answer is … drumroll please … C. Yep, this year marks the 101st anniversary of the classic film, not the 100th, you silly ghost. But in commemoration of the 100th anniversary last year, Nashville-based electronic/ambient artists Dream Chambers, Eve Maret, and Belly Full Of Stars were commissioned to create an original score for the film. This fall, the artists are bringing their brand new live score to cities across America, and this weekend — Halloween weekend, of all weekends — they’re coming to Memphis. Seated general-admission tickets are $20, and VIP tables next to the stage cost $100. Tickets can be purchased here.