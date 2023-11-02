Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand Photography courtesy Museum of Science & History

Mallory-Neely House

Friday – Saturday, November 3 – 4, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday is Use Your Common Sense Day, which sounds like a day that will be weaponized against many for their very human mistakes. Apparently, we have René Descartes to thank for our modern conception of common sense. To think that something so old-timey has stayed with us for so long. I mean, the Mallory-Neely House was built back in ye ole 1852 and is still kicking around today, with its original historic interiors, furniture, and artifacts. Sure, it hasn’t been open to the public for a while, but it’s back in action starting this weekend with tours on Friday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for nonmembers and $8 for members, and can be purchased here.

× Expand Photography by Broad Avenue Arts District

Broad Avenue Arts District

Saturday, November 4, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Common sense, maybe she’s born with it. Maybe, it’s Maybelline. Either way, you can be sure she’s not walking around town without it. Not on Use Your Common Sense Day. Nuh-uh. And not at Broad Avenue’s Art Walk, a fun-filled and free fall festival, with more than 50 local artists and makers, a kids craft area, and fun activities such as live screen printing and aerial arts.

× Expand photography by Pixabay on Pexels

Agricenter International

Saturday, November 4, noon – 5 p.m.

A study found that a moderate dose of red wine can increase pleasure and the attentional focus on the present moment, can turn the imagination more vivid, and make an environment more fascinating. Any word on red wine’s effects on common sense? That’s neither here nor there. What about white wine? Also, neither here nor there. Which says to me that there’s room for experimentation — in the name of common sense.

As fate would have it, Sip Tennessee Wine Fest will take over the Big Red Barn at Agricenter International, which will be full of curated vendors, including wineries who will be on hand with at least 100 different Tennessee-produced wines. Attendees will shop with farmers market artisans, enjoy delicious food, and sip Tennessee wine and hard cider. The proceeds from the event stay local, benefiting Tennessee agriculture, small businesses, and Agricenter’s Farmers Market. Tickets are $45 ($10 for designated drivers) and can be purchased here. This event is 21+.

× Expand photography courtesy anthony biggers

Off The Walls Arts

Saturday, November 4, 6 – 9 p.m.

If you’ve been told you don’t have any common sense, that’s okay. You can learn. At least, wikiHow says you can in their very helpful “How to Develop Common Sense” article. Isn’t it comforting to know that at any point you can just pick up the skills of common sense? It’s like when they say art can be taught and you can learn the skills with time.

The artists in “Delta Chique,” opening this weekend, are a perfect example of this. The late Anthony Biggers took the more traditional route in his artistic journey, earning his MFA from the University of Memphis. Meanwhile, Robby Johnston and John Ruskey are both self-taught artists.

“Delta Chique” will present work by these three artists, all of whom find inspiration in the Delta. Biggers, who never showed his work publicly before passing in 2020, worked in color pencil. Johnston prefers acrylics, and Ruskey favors watercolors, each presenting their own style and their own perspective.

“Delta Chique” will be on display through November 17th. Learn more about the show here.

× Expand Photography courtesy memphis japan festival

Memphis Botanic Garden

Sunday, November 5, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

When the Memphis Botanic Garden hosts the Memphis Japan Festival, common sense dictates that you must go. The Memphis Japan Festival is a fun, family-friendly, interactive, and hands-on experience of Japanese culture. The day will have Japanese music and dance, martial arts demonstrations, cultural lectures, arts and crafts, and so much more. The festival is free with Garden admission ($12/adults).