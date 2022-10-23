Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Hear exceptional flute experimentations, create a personal moss art frame, spend an evening with the Count, celebrate the Buckman Arts Center, and honor the day of the dead all this week. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Note: You can especially help the arts sector by attending the starred (*) events below and, while there, take a 3-minute Americans for the Arts’ Arts & Economic Prosperity® survey. These surveys are conducted just twice per decade to measure the current economic impact of spending by both arts organizations and their audiences. Whether spending locally on dinner and drinks, childcare, parking or rideshare, or perhaps even your outfit purchased for the occasion, these arts event-related expenditures have a major economic impact. 2016 survey data revealed that Memphis’ arts sector is a $197 million industry and collectively the second largest employer. What will 2022 tell us?Immerse yourself in the beauty, fragility, and transience of the natural world at this temporary outdoor installation! Explore the iridescent, oversized bubbles as you make your way through, around, and under them, and make sure to catch them at night when they illuminate! It’s the perfect photo opp.

× Expand Elise Blatchford

Experimental Music for Flute

Flutists and flute fans! Tune in to this unique performance from experimental musician Elise Blatchford, who will share works for flutes, electronic, and multimedia. Composers will include Eve Beglarian, Du Yun, Raminta Serksnyte, and others, with pieces exploring the Me Too Movement, loss, and imagery.

Crosstown Arts

October 25

× Expand Jenee Fortier

Moss Art Workshop

Craft your own preserved moss art frame with forged bark, different types of moss, and dried flowers in this workshop led by Jenee Fortier of Reclaimed Gardens. Bringing new life to an old art frame will brighten your space and requires no maintenance!

Arrow Creative

October 27

× Expand Ballet Memphis

Ballet Memphis Presents: Dracula

To launch their new spectacular season of storytelling, Ballet Memphis presents the suspenseful and spellbinding thriller—Dracula. This take on a classic is reimagined by Artistic Director Steven McMahon, guaranteeing a mesmerizing journey for all who attend.

Orpheum Theatre

October 28 - 30

× Expand Buckman Arts Center

Happy Birthday, Buckman with 1Breath Quartet

Cheers to 25 years! Join the Buckman Arts Center for a birthday celebration featuring 1Breath Quartet, a band made with a select ensemble of Mighty Souls Brass Band members. Listen to reimaginings of rooted delta spirituals while celebrating the vibe and culture of the Mid-South. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, dessert, and wine bestowed by Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse.

Buckman Arts Center

October 28

× Expand Cazateatro

Día De Los Muertos Parade and Festival *

This annual ABC Grant-funded event is a joyful festivity created by Cazateatro and Brooks Museum. The parade begins in the Tower Courtyard at Overton Square and makes its way to the plaza at the museum. Enjoy costumed performers, dancers, face painting, and more at this event which honors those we have lost while celebrating them all the same.