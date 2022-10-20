Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Various locations

Through Monday, October 24

When it comes to conquering fears, now is as good a time as any. I mean, it's almost Halloween after all, though of course I’d be the biggest hypocrite if I told you to conquer your own fears. (I have no intention of conquering my fear of whatever ecosystem is in that Tupperware container at the back of my fridge. It’s just gonna stay there haunting me until I move out.) But that doesn’t mean you can’t conquer a fear — it just might not be one of your fears.

For instance, if you want to face cinephobia, the fear of movies, you could just hop over to the Indie Memphis Film Festival and really face that fear head-on and watch any number of independent features and short films. Of course, if you want to start small, with a little bit of exposure therapy, you can always just catch a single movie, or if you want to go all out you can get yourself a sweet pass and see five or more. Talk about bravery.

As always, the festival will feature films by local talent — including our very own Chris McCoy’s Antenna about the famed local nightclub, screening Friday at 8:45 p.m. at Playhouse on the Square. (McCoy also wrote this week’s Memphis Flyer cover story, previewing the festival, that you might want to check out because if you don’t you might end up suffering from a severe case of FOMO (fear of missing out).)

Oh, and while we’re bragging — since we don’t have kombazophobia (the fear of bragging, the name of which I just made up, not to brag), we would be rude not to mention the screening of 1922’s bewitching Häxan, for which another one of our writers, Alex Greene, composed a whole live score that’ll be performed by the Rolling Head Orchestra to accompany the silent yet spooky film. Häxan will be screened on Friday at 6:15 p.m., also at Playhouse.

For a full schedule of events, including parties and free panels, visit here.

× Expand Photography Courtesy Hemline

Riverside Drive

Saturday-Sunday, October 22-23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Another fear that’ll be easy to face if you don’t have it: chromophobia (the fear of colors) or, for that matter, porphyrophobia (the fear of purple) or even xanthophobia (the fear of yellow). And where better to face it than the RiverArtsFest? With more than 150 artists from around the country participating in this year’s artist market, you’re bound to come across all the shades of yellow and purple and other colors you can think of.

The festival also boasts live music, live street performances, culinary delights, and hands-on art projects for kids of all ages. Tickets can be purchased online or at the festival and cost $10 for adult single-day passes, $15 for adult two-day passes, and $5 for kids, ages 6 to 12. Children under 5 get in for free; getting them out is a whole other story — no one wants to leave once they’re at the RiverArtsFest.

Proceeds support RiverArtsFest’s Community and Arts Education initiative, bringing free programming for students of all ages and abilities, art educators, and the public, while providing paid opportunities for local artists.

× Expand Photography Courtesy Metal Museum

Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum Drive

Saturday, October 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Fear of course exists on a spectrum. We’re all a little afraid of tornadoes or hurricanes (lilapsophobia), a little afraid of time passing (chronophobia), and a little afraid of teenagers (ephebiphobia), and maybe a lot afraid of the Tupperware container in the back of the fridge. And it’s okay to be afraid, right? To let fear win on occasion? And that’s not just an excuse not to clean out the fridge. It’s an act of self-preservation, of common sense. Take chrometophobia, the fear of spending money — that can be useful from time to time. And if something’s free, you’d be a fool not to take advantage. (I hope I didn’t offend anyone’s catagelophobia, the fear of being ridiculed, by ridiculing you just then.)

So why not enjoy a free day at the Metal Museum this weekend? You can learn all about different metalworking processes, view the latest exhibitions, and watch the legendary molten iron pour, where you can watch in amazement as glowing orange molten iron is poured into molds, creating solid pieces as it cools. Plus, the whole family can participate in free hands-on activities.

Lynda Watson, whose exhibition “Looking Back” is on display, will also give an artist talk on Saturday at 4 p.m. (and Friday at 10 a.m.). You can register for that here.

AND if that’s not enough going on at the Metal Museum for you, the museum is hosting its annual fundraising Repair Days, where you can bring in your metal items to have them restored to their former glory. And yes, you will have to conquer your fear of spending money for this, but it’s worth it. Not only will you get your metal items back in shape, you’ll also be supporting the museum’s annual programming, making things like the free Family Fun Day possible.

Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse

Saturday, October 22, 5-8 p.m.

Photography Courtesy Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group

If you’ve got samhainophobia, a fear of Halloween, I don’t know how you’re going to cope next week. I guess it’s not my problem, but if you’re reading this, you mean a whole heck of a lot to me. I might not know what you’re going through, but I can empathize, as someone who suffers with tupperophobia, the fear of what’s lurking in the concealed container in my fridge. But let’s not open that box right now, figuratively and literally; we’re here to talk about you, dear reader, and have I got a solution for you. You, too, can celebrate this spooky season with Cazateatro’s Day of the Dead Preview at Crosstown because, as the folks at Cazateatro will tell you, the Day of the Dead is NOT Mexico’s version of Halloween — it’s something else entirely. It’s a day of joy, a day to honor the dead.

As such, in partnership with Crosstown Concourse, Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group will celebrate with music, folklore, dancers, altars, and crafts. The free event will feature performances by Cazateatro Catrinas/Catrines, Ballet Meztli, Mariachi Guadalajara, Don Ramon Music, DJ Alexis White, and more! Mili's Flowers and Gifts will be on-site.

× Expand photography courtesy GPAC/EVMemphis

Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road

Saturday, October 22, 8 p.m.

Do you have paronomasiaphobia, a fear of puns? Well, I’ll give you pumpkin to talk about. Hehe. Sorry to be a jerk-o-lantern — it’s just eerie-sistible. But if I’ve scared you too much and you’re in need of a distraction from the scary, scary puns of the world, have I got an idea for you: The ever-delightful, ever-endearing Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience are coming to GPAC.

I can’t promise there’ll be no puns, but I can promise you’ll have a good time. After all, Simien is a master of all things zydeco, with TWO Grammies to show for it, and his daughter Marcella Simien will join him for the show.

Tickets ($20-$75) for the performance can be purchased online. The bar on the First Horizon Foundation Plaza in The Grove opens at 6 p.m. for pre-show drinks. Oh, and you can read more about Simien in this article by the aforementioned Alex Greene. [courtesy: EV Memphis]