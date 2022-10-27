Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand Photography Courtesy Memphis Zoo

Memphis Zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place

Through Monday, October 31

According to Google Trends’ Frightgeist, the most popular costume in Memphis this year is going to be Spider-Man (which is predicted to also be the second-most popular costume in the country). Let that lack of originality sink in. Spider-Men are about to take over the city, and we can’t stop them. And it’s like, did they ever stop to think about the effect that’ll have on the fabric of society? Apparently not. And I’m sure you want to quip, “Not all Spider-Men.” But here we are, with too many, and to quote the villain in The Incredibles, “If everyone’s super, no one will be.”

Oh, and just to add to your list of worries, apparently the Upside Down has taken over the zoo?? And it’s like, I’m sorry no one’s spidey senses picked that up to prevent all that jazz??? Fortunately, though, no thanks to the Spider-Men, the zoo is making the most of the situation by celebrating Halloween with a Stranger Things theme. Talk about making the most of a terrible, Upside Down situation.

For select nights through October 31, the zoo has opened its gates to the Upside Down from 6 to 9:30 p.m. for the annual fundraiser with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Throughout the night, Magic Mr. Nick and fortune tellers will be there to amaze, and kids can enjoy Dracula’s Disco, the Treehouse Theater Show, a Jack-o-lantern Jamboree, candy stations, a hay maze, and so much more.

Tickets ($13/members; $18/nonmembers) can be purchased online.

× Expand Dracula - Ballet Memphis

Orpheum Theatre, 203 South Main

Friday-Sunday, October 28-30

So turns out, not only does Memphis have too many Spider-Men, we also have too few vampires. According to a study by Lawn Love (a totally reliable source), Memphis is the 73rd-best city for vampires to live in. Seventy-third, Memphis. Sink your teeth in that. So much for Southern hospitality.

With so much at stake when it comes to our city’s vampiric reputation, Ballet Memphis has really done the city a solid by opening its season with the suspenseful and gripping thriller Dracula, and the company has even vamped up the classic with new costumes, scenic design, and choreography to suck you in.

The ballet, which is recommended for audiences 12 years and older, runs Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets ($28-$78) can be purchased here.

photography courtesy new moon theatre

Theatre Works, 2085 Monroe

Opens Friday, October 28, 8 p.m.

Even with too many Spider-Men and too few vampires, Tennessee apparently can’t get enough of those gosh darn Tootsie Pops. According to CandyStore.com (another super reliable source), Tootsie Pops are our number-one choice when it comes to buying Halloween candy, followed by saltwater taffy and Skittles. I guess you could say that owl really got to us — we just had to figure out how many licks it took to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop, didn’t we? You know what happens when you just have to do something? You end up in a horror movie. Just ask the cast of New Moon Theatre’s Evil Dead, where the characters just had to read the Naturom Demonto that unleashes a demonic entity and turns their lives into a living hell. Innocence is bliss, as they say, and Memphis, I’m afraid we’ve lost our innocence when it comes to Tootsie Pops.

To distract us from this truth, we can, however, find comfort in New Moon’s production. They seem to find the fun in the tragic outcomes of unleashing a demonic entity, spinning the whole plot into a bona fide musical. There’ll be blood, sure — it’ll even be splashed onto the audience — but there’ll also be laughs.

If you’re in for that, tickets ($30) can be purchased by calling the box office at 901-484-3476 or by going online. If you’re really gunning to be a bloody mess after the show, consider reserving a seat in the Splash Zone for an extra $5. (You’ll get a free T-shirt if you do!)

× Expand Photography courtesy Memphis Brooks Museum of Art/Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar

Saturday, October 29, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

You know what else Google Trends tells me? Memphis doesn’t have enough Halloween spirit. We scored a 73 out of 100 when it comes to googling “Halloween.” I don’t really understand what these numbers mean, but I know that a 73 is a C. Are you okay with a C? I’m not. You know what we did score an A on (a 94 to be exact)? Searching the word “Spider-Man.” Seriously? Where, oh where, is that Halloween spirit?

Oh, and you know what else we got a C on? Googling “Day of the Dead.” Shame, shame, but there is some hope for us, even the Spider-Men, thanks to the Brooks and Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, who will be treating us to a Day of the Dead like no other.

The celebration of life and death kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with a parade of floats and performers making their way from Tower Courtyard at Overton Square all the way to the Brooks’ plaza. The day will feature art-making activities, face painting, music, costumed performers, dance performances, food trucks, and more. Admission is free.

× Expand Photography by Fabien TWB | Unsplash

Wiseacre HQ, 398 South B.B. King

Saturday, October 29, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Here’s another bewitching finding by our fave Lawn Love, which for some reason seems more interested in the occult than in lawn care: Memphis ranks as the 60th best city for witches. Needless to say, we can do better. You might ask, Why would we want more witches? But the answer is obvious: for the beer of course! (Oh, and their company.)

And if you’re wondering what beer has to do with witches, look no further than Wiseacre Brewing Company for the answers. The brewery is hosting a charming tour of their Downtown HQ facility and will offer a class about beer history, women in beer, and where witches come into play.

Classes are at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. Tickets ($25) can be purchased online and will include a special Halloween candy/beer pairing.

