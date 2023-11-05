Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Memphis University School Memphis Brooks Museum of Art Crosstown Arts Buckman Performing Arts Center Crosstown Arts

Hear your favorite ABBA songs, hone those figure-drawing skills, see the original hip-hop movie, observe animals and other distractions, and explore some of the latest exhibits in Crosstown Arts all this week. Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

Mamma Mia!

Embark on a heartwarming journey filled with laughter and some nostalgia as Sophie prepares for her dream Greek island wedding in Mamma Mia! The twist? She's determined to uncover the identity of her long-lost father, leading to a comical and emotionally charged reunion. Join MUS for a night of joy, friendship, and love, all set to the iconic tunes of ABBA.

Memphis University School's Hyde Chapel | Through November 7

Figure Drawing

Reignite your passion for art as figure drawing returns to the Brooks! Each class features a clothed or nude model so artists can practice their skills in capturing the human form. Bring your drawing supplies—no charcoal or pastels—as you immerse yourself in this creative atmosphere. All skill levels are welcome.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Wednesday, November 8

The Crosstown Arts Film Series presents: WILD STYLE

Wild Style, the original hip-hop movie, was the first feature film to document the scene’s music, break dancing, and street art at its source. Follow Zoro, a subway tagger portrayed by graffiti legend Lee Quinones, as he navigates the dynamic street culture of the Bronx in the early 1980s. Wild Style is a vivid time capsule filmed with semi-documentary authenticity that celebrates the roots of hip-hop and the creativity that defined an era.

Crosstown Theater | Thursday, November 9

Animals and Other Distractions: New Works by Carol Buchman and Nancy White

Immerse yourself in the captivating creations of two of the Mid-South's most talented artists, Carol Buchman and Nancy White. With new paintings from Buchman and classic ceramics from White, guests will explore how these pieces reflect the relationships between humans and the animals in their lives.

Buckman Performing Arts Center | Through December 11

“But Then, Suddenly, I Was Looking From the Inside Out”

Indulge in a thought-provoking exploration of art by Coe Lapossy, who challenges the norms of modernism by focusing on erased histories and marginalized labor. Their work celebrates the subversive, highlighting its subtle influence on change and the often unnoticed forces that drive it. Lapossy delves into artifacts of queerness embedded in a seemingly straight world, weaving together narratives from forgotten times, erased messages, and those that "flew under the radar."

Crosstown Arts | Through Jan 21