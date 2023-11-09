Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Downtown

Through Sunday, November 12

Treat yourself to some great food this weekend thanks to the Downtown Memphis restaurant community. For this year’s Downtown Dining Week, over 50 Downtown are participating with special features and pre-fixed menus. See menus and participating restaurants here. The Downtown Mobility Center is offering $1 parking, valid for up to two hours between the hours of 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.

× Expand photography courtesy grind city coffee xpo

BRIDGES

Saturday, November 11, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Coffee, coffee, coffee — that’s what this event is all about. From roasters to shops and everything in between, the event highlights the amazing people and passion that exists in the coffee community. Attendees will be able to sample various brewing and roasting methods as well as food from more than 20 vendors, both local and from as far away as Wisconsin. This year, for the first time, the expo will have coffee-infused cocktail samples, latte art demonstrations, and panels. For more information on the coffee-centric extravaganza, check out this article.

Tickets can be purchased here and are priced according to entry time (i.e. $35 for 9 a.m., $30 for 11 a.m., and $25 for noon).

After the expo, all are invited to the free Grind City Throwdown, “a latte art competition in a party wrapper,” at Comeback Coffee at 7 p.m. Guests can expect Grind City Brewery beer, food from Kinfolk, a live DJ, and, of course, coffee — and lots of it.

× Expand Photography by Memphis Crafts & Drafts Festival

Crosstown Concourse

Saturday-Sunday, November 11-12, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Our sister publication, the Memphis Flyer, is hosting Crafts & Drafts this weekend. It’s a unique, free shopping experience that showcases a curated group of local artists, makers, and crafters — over 160 of them. So head out to Crosstown for a beautiful day, enjoy delicious local craft beers, and get a start on your holiday shopping at this family-friendly weekend event.

× Expand “Double High-Step” by Derek Fordjour / courtesy Brooks Museum

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Saturday, November 11, 2 p.m.

The Brooks’ “Black American Portraits” exhibition is stunning. If you haven’t seen it, what are you doing? If you have seen it, go see it again. This weekend’s gallery talk is the perfect time for you to see the show for a first, second, or third time as local artists Ziggy Mack and Jamond Bullock will discuss the works in the exhibition that stand out the most to them. The talk is free to attend with museum admission.

Read about the exhibition before you go here.

× Expand photography by patrick coleman

Tom Lee Park

Sunday, November 12, 1 – 2 p.m.

The UrbanArt Commission presents a free, live, interactive performance in response to Tom Lee Park’s A Monument to Listening by Theaster Gates. The performance is a movement-based reimagining of the childhood game “telephone” titled “Point of Reflection” in honor of the piece itself. “This rendition, brought to life by a diverse group of Memphis-based multidisciplinary artists, aims to convey the idea that listening surpasses mere auditory perception and serves as a cornerstone for fostering stronger connections within communities and facilitating deeper understanding among individuals,” says UAC.

Participants are encouraged to dress in shades of blue, purple, and indigo to embody the Crown, Third Eye, and Throat chakras, or simply dress in your favorite color. Register to attend here.

Read more about the park’s A Monument to Listening here.