Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, watch the Grinch attempt to steal Christmas, catch up with his pal Cindy Lou Who years later, see the return of Lil Buck dancing his original role of the Memphis Angel, learn to act, and explore an immersive gallery experience. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

New Ballet Ensemble

NutRemix *

Lil Buck is back! NutRemix™️, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, is a modern retelling of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker that features a fusion of dance—ballet, hip hop, West African and Congolese dance and drumming, Memphis Jookin, and American tap. The Memphis Symphony Orchestra & Big Band complement this tale while Memphis dancers of all ages bring it to life.

The Cannon Center | Saturday, November 26-27

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Your heart will grow three sizes during this heart-warming holiday musical, where the mean and scheming Grinch tries to steal Christmas away from all the holiday-loving Whos but finds himself having a change of heart. Revel in the magnificent costumes and stage design that transports you to the whimsical world of Whoville.

Orpheum Theatre | Tuesday, November 22-27

Playhouse on the Square

WHO’S HOLIDAY!

Speaking of Whos—here's something completely different. In this adaptation, return to Whoville's Mount Crumpit only to find that Cindy Lou Who now lives in a trailer! What? Join her for a drink as she spills the tea on what has happened since we last saw her. This show is for adults only.

The Circuit Playhouse | Friday, November 25 - December 22

LoneTree Live

Fall Acting Studio

Ready to take the stage? Whether you're new to acting or a fellow thespian, this class led by LoneTree Live's Julia Hinson will build your confidence and skills as a performer. Explore different acting skills like ensemble work, physical theater, and scene work every Monday through December 5.

TheatreWorks | Mondays Through December 5

Brooks Museum

Rotunda Projects: Monika Grzymala

Immerse yourself in a two-dimensional drawing made into three dimensions. Berlin-based artist Monika Grzymala disrupts the space within the Brooks Museum with an array of materials like adhesive tape, washi paper, and more, allowing visitors to experience the way drawings are made.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Through Monday, January 9