Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Graceland, 3717 Elvis Presley

Thursday-Saturday, November 17-19

Breaking news! Friends is coming to Memphis. Can you believe it? You probably shouldn’t, but Chandler and Monica have moved here, and the whole crew — Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, and Joey — is here to spend the weekend. And what on earth are those friends getting up to? Stay tuned to find out.

First up, like any good group of tourists, the friends are heading to Graceland. Joey is hopeful for a peanut-butter-and-banana sandwich but can’t find one anywhere, and Phoebe isn’t quite convinced that Elvis is dead, which triggers Ross into arguing, based on science and evidence, that Elvis is, in fact, dead. And against her wishes, Monica judges whether Rachel or Chandler can pull off a better Elvis impersonation. (We won’t spoil who wins.)

Of course, in the background of all these shenanigans is the Graceland Holiday Lighting Weekend, where all are invited to watch as musical artists Olivia Holt, Spencer Sutherland, Madison Iseman, and Tony Ferrari turn on the holiday lights at Graceland on Thursday, November 17, at 6 p.m.

The ceremony will be followed by two days of festivities — holiday concerts, Christmas afternoon tours, selfies with Santa, and much more. Dean Z’s Rockin’ Christmas Show will cap off the weekend with a performance of the best rock-and-roll, rockabilly, and swing Christmas classics. Find more information on the weekend here.

Crosstown Arts at The Concourse, 1350 Concourse

Friday, November 18, 6-8 p.m.

While visiting Monica and Chandler’s home, Phoebe is appalled that Gladys (the three-dimensional collage of a balding woman) is nowhere to be found in Monica’s spotless apartment. (Could it BE any cleaner?) To get out of a tricky situation, Chandler says that it must’ve gotten lost in the move. It’s only later when the gang arrives at an art opening that an artist in attendance reveals herself to be the creator of Gladys and that Gladys is worth thousands of dollars. Oops.

If you want to watch the fallout of all this, you’ll have to head over to the art opening where you’ll definitely (not) see Monica sink to her knees out of regret for donating Gladys. And if that’s not enough, you’ll also get to see some pretty cool art by sculptor Sarah Elizabeth Cornejo, textile artist Katrina Perdue, and video artist Janaye Brown.

The three exhibits — “Summer in Shanghai” by Brown, “Those Who Hold Dominion Here” by Cornejo, and “Mending in a State of Abundance” by Perdue — will be on display through March 5.

Wolf River Nature Area, Wolf River Boulevard

Saturday, November 19, 8 a.m.

Monica has signed up the group for the Sugar Run 5K this Saturday morning. Of course, she finishes the race before all of them, and Rachel avoids being seen next to Phoebe as she runs … the way Phoebe runs. But, heck, it’s for a good cause: raising money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. And if she was so worried about being embarrassed, she could’ve easily signed up for the Elite Run, which showcases the top echelon of runners, or the Kids Fun Run. Well, maybe, Rachel couldn’t, but you and your family can.

Register for the race online.

The One with the Saxy Santa

Corner of Bellevue Blvd. & Beechwood Ave.

Saturday, November 19, 4:30 p.m.

Ross and Phoebe want to reconnect with their musical backgrounds, Ross with his keyboard and Phoebe with her guitar, and what better place to be musically invigorate than Soulsville USA? That’s where the two are headed, where the Holiday Tree Lighting awaits them. The two even try their hand at performing, but let’s face it, none can compare to the homegrown talent who’ll perform that afternoon: Lil Rounds, Stax Music Academy, Larry Springfield, and Carla Thomas. Plus, Mayor Lee Harris and Commissioner Mickell Lowery will make a guest appearance to read ’Twas the Night Before Christmas. Oh, and, a “Saxy Santa” will play Christmas tunes and bring holiday cheer to all who attend.

Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper

Performances through December 22

Joey has accidentally been cast in Playhouse on the Square’s The Wizard of Oz as the Cowardly Lion’s understudy, but he mistakenly ends up on stage for Junie B’s Essential Survival Guide to School, Playhouse’s other production going on this month. Will Joey take on the role of Junie B or will he be able to make it to be the Cowardly Lion? The only way to find out is to attend one (or both) of the shows to see for yourself because HBO is definitely not airing any of these episodes listed in this article.

The Wizard of Oz runs through December 22 at Playhouse on the Square, with performances on Fridays-Sundays at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Pay-what-you-can performances are Tuesday, December 20th, and Wednesday, December 21. Coinciding with the production, “Beyond the Emerald City,” an exhibition of Oz-themed comics and artwork by Dale Martin, will be on display at the theater.

Junie B’s Essential Survival Guide to School opens at Circuit Playhouse (51 S. Cooper) this weekend on Friday, November 18, 7 p.m., and will run through December 22nd, with performances Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Additional 7 p.m. performances will occur on December 20-22. Special ticket pricing for opening weekend is $30. A pay-what-you-can performance is scheduled for Saturday, November 26.

Tickets ($15-$45) for both shows can be purchased here or by calling the box office at (901) 726-4656.