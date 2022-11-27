Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

In this special edition of your weekly guide, ArtsMemphis is proud to kick off our annual ArtsWeek, December 3-11! This week-long celebration showcases Memphis’ dynamic, diverse collection of artists and arts organizations, spotlighting the significance of art to Memphis’ world-renowned cultural vitality. Attend highly anticipated performances and arts experiences from dozens of ArtsMemphis grantees this week.

Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Visit the envisioned home of Emily Dickinson in this one-woman play featuring Denice Hicks, Artistic Director of the Nashville Shakespeare Festival. Learn more about this shy yet legendary poet who reveals more about who she is.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company | Thursday, December 1 - 11

It's beginning to look a lot like Navidad in Memphis. Join Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group for a "Christmas musical with Latin flavor" that takes you on a journey through the traditions of countries like Colombia, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Venezuela, and much more.

Evergreen Theatre | December 2 - 11

Local radio station WYXR is raising the roof with a free day-long event that showcases our local and regional talent. From 1-7 p.m., enjoy free performances from groups like Whelk Stall, Nots, and Erin Rae. These shows precede their two fundraisers, Big Star’s 50th Anniversary of #1 Record featuring special guests and the after-party.

Crosstown Concourse | Saturday, December 3

This ABC Grant-funded event brings an immersive experience to Memphis that transports visitors into the world of low-income renter evictions, showing the scale of impact on families and the community. In collaboration with Memphis Public Interest Law Center and Black Clergy Collaborative, there will be a reflection on the local housing crisis with programming and resources for those in need.

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library | Saturday, December 3

The holidays are about coming together. During ArtsWeek, local arts organizations Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, Opera Memphis, New Ballet Ensemble, Memphis Symphony, and Cazateatro bring you a FREE rumpus for all to enjoy. Partake in cookie decorating, live arrangements, and a film screening of Sendak’s Nutcracker.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Saturday, December 3