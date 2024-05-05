Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis May 5-11 May 5-11 - 1

The blues are center stage in the spotlight this week, from a celebration for the late “Blues Wailer” and industry-wide ceremony to a concert for creative seniors and spring showcase of smooth tunes via symphony. Plus, a painting exhibition makes its debut at Cossitt Library. Discover even more creative experiences around Memphis at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Johnnie Taylor 90th Birthday Party Creative Aging Concert Series - Doug MacLeod Reminiscence - A Painting Exhibition Blues Music Awards Memphis Jazz Workshop Spring Showcase

Johnnie Taylor 90th Birthday Party

Celebrate the life, legacy, and music of Johnnie Taylor with the Memphis Listening Lab, the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, and Memphis music community. Listen to hits from Taylor’s career, see stage costumes and the brass note plaque that will soon grace Beale Street, reminisce with his former colleagues and collaborators, and enjoy a piece of birthday cake.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music | May 5

Memphian and award-winning blues artist Doug MacLeod is back in Creative Aging’s ‘23/’24 Concert Series to make audiences tap their toes and laugh with him as he seamlessly weaves traditional blues music and storytelling into a brilliantly entertaining hour. All proceeds support Creative Aging—enriching older adults’ lives by bringing music and the arts to places seniors live and gather.

Theatre Memphis | May 8

Reminiscence: A Painting Exhibition

Embark on a journey through time in Amanda Willoughby’s first public exhibition of her painting. Step into a world where every brushstroke narrates a cherished memory in a collection filled with nostalgia, emotion, and boundless inspiration.

Cossitt Library | Through May 28

Blues Music Awards

The 36th Blues Music Awards will highlight 100 nominees and entertain guests with performances and appearances in a cabaret dinner setting, bringing together blues performers, industry representatives and fans from all over the world to celebrate.

Renasant Convention Center | May 9

Memphis Jazz Workshop Spring Showcase

Settle into an afternoon of smooth tunes and impressive talent at a Spring showcase featuring Overton High School’s String Orchestra and Middle College High School.

University of Memphis | May 11