Five Things To Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy Deborah Fagan Carpenter

Rural Route Spring Open Studio Art Tour

Deborah Fagan Carpenter Art Studio | Agnes Stark Pottery

Friday – Sunday, May 3 – 5

Mother, may I visit a fine art studio this weekend? Yes, you may. Mother, may I visit two fine art studios this weekend? Yes, you may. Thanks to Deborah Fagan Carpenter and Agnes Stark who are both opening their studios this weekend to the public. You’ll be able to view and shop oil paintings by Deborah Fagen Carpenter, mixed-media sculpture and drawings by Jimmy Crosthwait, and decorative and functional stoneware pottery by Agnes Gordon Stark.

Hours are Friday, May 3, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, May 4, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Sunday, May 5, noon – 5 p.m. The Studio of Deborah Fagan Carpenter is located at 4881 Canada Road, Lakeland; Agnes Stark Pottery is at 12675 Donelson Road, Eads.

× Expand Funlola Coker, Igba II, 2023. Copper (electroformed synthetic hair). Metal Museum 2023.28.1.

Metal Museum

On display through June 2

Mother, may I visit the Metal Museum this weekend? Why, yes, you may. And this weekend marks the first weekend you’ll be able to see the new exhibit “No Place Like Home,” which continues the conversation begun by last year’s exhibition, “We Are Here: LGBTQIA+ Voices in the Contemporary Metals Community.” This monthlong installation will encourage viewers to “to consider the concept of ‘home’ in the queer community, and specifically in metalsmithing.”

The museum will host a virtual curator’s talk on Friday at noon. RSVP here.

National Civil Rights Museum

Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mother, may I meet Ruby Bridges? Yes, yes, you may meet the woman who made history who at 6 years old was the first Black child to attend an all-white elementary school in Louisiana in 1960. At Ruby Bridges Reading Festival, Bridges will read and sign her book Dear Ruby, Hear Our Hearts for young readers and their families.

The festival geared toward children pre-K through elementary school will have free book giveaways, storytelling, entertainment, free treats from Ben & Jerry's and Butterific Bakery & Cafe, and more. Register for the free event here.

× Expand photography by tommy van kessel on unsplash

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, May 4, 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Mother, may the force be with you? Yes, it may. Feel the force of the music of Star Wars flowing through you as the Memphis Symphony Orchestra brings you to the Dark Side of the Imperial March, lets you party with the Cantina Band, and so much more. Tickets ($5-$90) can be purchased here for the 2:30 p.m. performance and here for the 7:30 performance. Costumes encouraged.

Wiseacre Brewing Company

Sunday, May 5, 2 – 5 p.m.

Mother, may I support the Memphis Public Libraries? Yes, of course, you may. Bring the family, bring some friends, bring the dog out to do just that at the Memphis Library Foundation’s Libration this Sunday. Turnstyles will be providing live music, and there will be activities for the kids, games for the family, and fun giveaways. Only those 21+ need to purchase tickets, and tickets include a free beer/premade cocktail. Admission is $35 for one or $60 for two. Purchase tickets here.