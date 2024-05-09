Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy iwona rhodes

ANF Architects

Friday, May 10, 5 – 7 p.m.

Did you know that Mother’s Day was initially proposed as a “Mother’s Friendship Day,” with the purpose to reunite families divided during the Civil War? But it wasn’t until 1914 that President Woodrow Wilson would issue a proclamation declaring the first national Mother’s Day. True story. And he did it to honor mothers whose sons had died in World War I — which is interesting considering that those who were pushing for the holiday were women’s peace groups and very anti-war.

I’m not sure what to do with that information — mostly because I’m no historian nor am I a philosopher. I am in charge of Memphis Magazine’s “Five Things To Do This Weekend” for a reason. So in the theme of peace — not world peace, because, like I said, I’m not qualified to speak on that — but peace of mind, you might want to check out Iwona Rhodes’ “Seaside and Beyond” exhibit at ANF Architects this weekend, where her water-inspired paintings will inspire serenity in the viewers. The opening reception is free to attend, and refreshments will be provided.

“Seaside and Beyond” will be on display through June 5th. Read more about Iwona Rhodes’ show here.

× Expand photography courtesy r&c pmk

FedExForum

Friday, May 10, 8 p.m.

Ironically, the biggest crusader for Mother’s Day — Anna Jarvis — ultimately became a prominent opponent of how commercialized the holiday had become only nine years after its first official celebration. She attempted to have Mother's Day rescinded, and even spent all her inheritance and the rest of her life fighting what she saw as a perversion of the celebration. She died in a sanitarium, where her medical bills were paid by the people in floral and greeting card industries. The irony. Funny, but not in a haha way.

If you’re looking for funny in a haha way, Gabriel Igelsias has you covered. He’s one of the most successful stand-up comedians and will bring the laughs in his Don’t Worry Be Fluffy Tour to FedExForum. Tickets start at $47 and can be purchased here.

× Expand photography courtesy art for all

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Saturday, May 11, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The most popular gift for Mother’s Day is the greeting card, which Anna Jarvis would have (and did) hate. She is quoted as saying: “A printed card means nothing except that you are too lazy to write to the woman who has done more for you than anyone in the world. And candy! You take a box to Mother—and then eat most of it yourself. A pretty sentiment.”

So if you want to stick with Jarvis’ intention for Mother’s Day, maybe make the mom in your life — whether that’s your mom, aunt, sister, friend, mother figure — something for her special day. It could be a card; it could be a song. Anything from the heart! For inspiration, head to the Art For All Festival, a free celebration of all things art. You can expect free admission to the Brooks; musical and theatrical performances from Stax Music Academy, Opera Memphis, New Ballet Ensemble, and more; pop-up galleries and art-making stations from Arrow Creative, Opera Memphis, Metal Museum, UrbanArt Commission, RiverArtsFest, and more; traveling exhibit “I AM” presented by Historic Clayborn Temple; art and culture activations from Orpheum Theatre and Stax Museum; and so much more (seriously, like so much more). Again, this is a free event, but make sure you register here.

× Expand photography courtesy dixon gallery & gardens

Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Sunday, May 12, 5 – 7 p.m.

This is more of a side-note than anything, but did you know the word “mom” literally comes straight from the mouths of babes? According to the internet, “the first thing most babies can vocalize is the ‘ma’ sound, which is why in almost every language the word for mother begins with the letter ‘m’ or is some iteration of the ‘ma’ sound.”

Fascinating, isn’t it? And if you like the sound of that, you’ll love the sound of the Big Band music performed by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra in celebration of Mother’s Day on the Dixon South Lawn. Bring a picnic or purchase items from food trucks. Tickets are free for children 6 and under, $5 for children 7 and older, and $22 for adults. Purchase tickets here.

× Expand photography by kelly hicks

Court Square

Sunday, May 12, 6 p.m.

If you want to rebel even more against the commercialization of Mother’s Day, why not spend your evening enjoying free jazz, thanks to the Sunset Jazz at Court Square concert series? This weekend’s performance will be by Ted Ludwig. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcomed. Oh, and did you see Alex Greene’s article all about the series this week in the Memphis Flyer, our sister publication? Go on and get to reading if you haven’t!