Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Get tips from the pros of public art, see metalsmithing at work along the river, enjoy a classic tale turned modern, support a local play, and enjoy the Sunset Symphony all this week. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

× Expand UAC

UAC Artist Workshop Series | Session 2: Preparing for RFQ

Are you an artist interested in public art and ready to master your resume, cover letter, portfolio, or all of the above? Memphis-based artist Tony Hawkins, who has ample experience with public art and is actively finishing a mural in Westwood, will help familiarize you with the process. You will be well on your way to a mural of your own!

UrbanArt Commission | Wednesday, May 24

× Expand Metal Museum

Whet Thursday

Help kick off this extraordinary seasonal event along the Mississippi River! From May to August, on the last Thursday of the month, the Metal Museum hosts a free after-hours gathering with games on the lawn, food trucks, music, metalsmithing demos, and more, featuring Millis Garden, Tipsy Tumbler, and Marcella Simien.

Metal Museum | Thursday, May 25

× Expand Germantown Community Theatre

Pride and Prejudice adapted by Kate Hamill

Experience a classic tale in a fun, modern way. This bold and surprising adaptation explores the thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match. Can outspoken Lizzy Bennet resist love from elusive Mr. Darcy? Watch how love is portrayed theatrically and with liveliness, sometimes causing foolish behavior in its high-stakes game.

Germantown Community Theatre | Friday, May 26 - June 11

× Expand Our Own Voice Theatre Troupe

Our Own Voice Theatre Troupe presents Mora Play

This modern twist on the classic medieval morality play was on hold three years ago and is finally coming to life! Mora Play depicts what a morality play—popular in Europe during the 15th and 16th centuries—would be like today and addresses how we all move through the world together from a secular view asking, "Do good deeds make a difference?"

TheatreWorks @ The Square | Friday, May 26 - June 4

× Expand MSO

Orion Free Concert Series Welcomes The Sunset Symphony

The Sunset Symphony is back! Featuring the Memphis Symphony Band, this annual community tradition brings an unforgettable evening of music under the stars on the lawn. Grab your blankets, nosh on local food, and enjoy timeless classics and new arrangements in numerous styles.

Overton Park Shell | Sunday, May 28