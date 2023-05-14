Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, see a new comedy, enjoy a unique performance series from a local celebrate Joyce Cobb, dance the entire weekend away at Overton Park Shell, up your photography game, and more. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Clyde's

Pull up a chair at Clyde's, a truck-stop sandwich shop in Reading, PA, and get a front-seat look at the stories told in this run-of-the-mill store. In this new comedy, Clyde's becomes a place of employment and redemption for the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff, who dream of something bigger.

The Circuit Playhouse | Through Sunday, June 4

Saddle Tramp

See the latest work from Neile Martin, a Memphis native who started her training at Ballet Memphis. Inspired by the county music singer Marty Robbins, this new piece fuses her driving movement style with country music, revealing a story of love, jealousy, murder, and redemption. Each evening's performance features a unique performance by a Memphis musician: Benton Parker and Jon Hay, The John Paul Keith Duo, and Bailey Bigger. Viewer discretion is advised.

Crosstown Arts | Thursday, May 18 - 20

Concerts in the Grove: Celebrating Joyce Cobb!

Celebrate Memphis treasure Joyce Cobb and her lifelong dedication to jazz, world music, vocal mastery, and music education at The Grove. This unforgettable evening will feature considerable artists like the Boscos Band and special guests Jack Rowell, Earl Lowe, Doug MacCleod, Eddie Harrison, Hope Clayburn, and, of course, the great Joyce Cobb.

GPAC | Thursday, May 18

DreamFest Weekend 12

Three days of free music await you at this year's DreamFest Weekend. This celebration promotes Memphis music and collaboration, bringing artists together to encourage unity and community. Each day features a full lineup from 4 to 10 p.m. and is the perfect opportunity to discover a new artist or revisit a favorite one. Grab your blankets, beverages, and friends.

Overton Park Shell | Friday, May 19 - 21

Polaroid Transfer Workshop with Valley of "Valley in Film"

Take your manual photography skills to the next level! In this workshop, students will experiment with an emulsion lift, which involves removing the top layer from the Polaroid and placing it on another surface, like paper or fabric. Take home your creation, whether for yourself or as a gift. This workshop is led by portrait photographer Amber Evangelista of Valley in Film, whose goal is to make film photography more accessible.

Arrow Creative | Friday, May 19