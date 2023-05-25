× Expand Photography by Van Peng on Unsplash

Morton Museum of Collierville History

Friday – Saturday, May 26 – 27, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bless me, reader, for I have sinned. Last week, as you may have noticed, there was no “Five Things to Do in Memphis This Weekend,” and now I’m on my apology tour. So, from the bottom of my heart, I apologize for being lazy and not doing my job. I’d give you a bouquet of flowers bought straight from Kroger to prove my contrition, but I do not know you like that. And I’m sorry I don’t know you like that, but what I do know is that, instead of a Kroger bouquet, you oughta see the floral designs that the Shelby East Garden Club have created. They’re bound to be stunning, and they’ll be on display at the Morton Museum of Collierville History this weekend for the Collierville Blooms & Blossoms flower show.

Those who attend the show will be able to meet with club members, who can answer questions and offer growing advice for your Mid-South garden. Guests can also enjoy a face-painting station for kids (and adults!) and can take home a DIY art kit. Admission is free, and light refreshments will be provided.

× Expand photography by hank smith

ANF Architects

Friday, May 26, 5-7 p.m.

I’d also like to take this opportunity to apologize for not being able to pronounce this art show name. I’m sorry, but my inability to pronounce it doesn’t matter so long as I can spell it correctly. And I’ve double- and triple-checked that it is indeed “[app-ah-lat-chuh-is-sip-pee].” So I guess instead of apologizing, I ought to be saying, “You’re welcome,” but I won’t because I want you to know that remorse is genuine as is my desire for you to see Hank Smith’s first solo exhibition.

Rooted in the landscapes of the South, Hank Smith’s work seeks to reveal the true nature of the South, inviting viewers to reflect on their own connection to the land and the ways it forms our lives and identities.

Entry to the reception is free, and soft drinks, wine, and snacks will be provided.

× Expand poster by erin siao

Comeback Coffee

Friday, May 26, 6:30 p.m.

While we’re on the note of things I need to apologize for, I must apologize that I’ve only seen Everything Everywhere All at Once two times. I know, I know, I really have to up my frequency of watching such a historic movie, and this weekend is my chance for redemption (and yours, too, if you have yet to see EEAAO just once or twice or thrice). And to keep you in the loop, within EEAAO, a middle-aged Chinese immigrant must channel newfound powers when an interdimensional rupture unravels reality and endangers the world as we know it. For Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Comeback Coffee will host a free screening of the must-see, Oscar-winning film entrenched in the multiverse. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the screening begins at 7:30 p.m.

If you’re looking for more ways to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month before it comes to a close, you can check out the special book display at Benjamin L. Hooks Library, which features books about Asian-American history and culture. Plus, Novel has curated reading recommendations for children’s books featuring Asian-American stories and characters as well as fiction and nonfiction books centering the Asian-American experience.

You can also take part in the Hungry Tiger Tour’s last stop on Wednesday, May 31st, at 12:30 p.m. at Mosa Asian Bistro, where you can meet with SunAh Laybourn, who organized all these AAPI celebrations, fill your belly, make new friends, and learn something new. Later that day, you can stop by Inkwell for dope cocktails and good vibes for the AAPI Heritage Month’s Closing Happy Hour.

× Expand photography by Phillip Van Zandt

Overton Park Shell

Sunday, May 28, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Please forgive me when I tell you that in third grade I vowed that I would never ever learn to play an instrument. The reasons for which are far too personal to divulge here, and again I don’t know you like that. But I ask for forgiveness because at the moment, if I could, I would be serenading you with the most beautiful apology song. And while I have never honed — and will never hone — my ability to play an instrument, the Memphis Symphony Orchestra has, and you can see for yourself at the Sunset Symphony this weekend.

For the annual symphony, the MSO Big Band will perform timeless classics and new arrangements in styles from dance band to big band, samba, and more. The performance is free to attend as part of the Orion Free Concert Series at Overton Park Shell. Picnic baskets, beverages, blankets, lawn chairs, and leashed dogs are welcome. There will also be food and drink for sale from food trucks like Mexico in Memphis, Pok Cha, Soi #9, and Deli Midtown.

× Expand Photography by J.M. Croy J.M. Croy’s “The Best BBQ Joints in Memphis,” on display at Circuit Playhouse to coincide with the run of Clyde’s, features palette-knife paintings of the most iconic barbecue restaurants in Memphis.

Circuit Playhouse

Performances through June 4

If you can’t tell, I have a lot to be sorry for, but one thing I’ll never apologize for is recommending a production by Playhouse on the Square. And the production I’m recommending today is Clyde’s, a new comedy about a truck-stop sandwich shop in Reading, Pennsylvania, that becomes a place of employment and redemption for the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff.

The show runs Thursday-Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through June 4th. Tickets ($40) can be purchased here.