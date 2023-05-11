Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy phil dixon

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

Friday – Saturday, May 12 – 13, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Kalimera, fílos! I bet you didn’t think that I knew Greek, but joke’s on you. I know that kalimera, fílos, means “good day, friend.” Impressive, right? And you can be just that impressive, too — all with the help of this glorious tool called Google Translate, which definitely will never ever do you dirty. (Please understand that is sarcasm.) But you know who won’t do you dirty? Me. So trust me when I tell you that you gotta go to the Memphis Greek Festival.

The festival will have all the Greek food you could ever want to eat, plus entertainment by the Kostas Kastanis Band and the Athenian Dance Troupe. Fest-goers can also tour the church, shop from vendors, enjoy activities for the kiddos, and learn from the University of Mississippi’s Greek Exhibit all about ancient Greece.

Admission is $3 or three cans of food to be donated to the Mid-South Food Bank. Guests can park at Poplar Plaza Shopping Center or Life Church, where free shuttles will run to and from for the duration of the festival.

× Expand photography by DC the Snapper

Medicine Factory

Friday – Saturday, May 12 – 13, 7 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Bonjour! That means “hello” in French for those of you who haven’t seen Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. I don’t mean to be showing off here with my polyglotness, but I also know the words moi, oui, au revoir, merci, ballet … okay, that last one there, I’m assuming you know, and I wouldn’t have brought it up in the midst of my showing off, but I had to have a segue into talking about ballet — specifically Tennessee Ballet Theater’s 901 Stories.

TBT’s 901 Stories, taking place at the Medicine Factory, will include original performances choreographed to tell bits of Memphis history that we may not think about all that often. From Machine Gun Kelly to the Hotel Pontotoc, the performances will explore themes of romance, lawlessness, the paranormal, social justice, nightlife, and musical heritage. Throughout the production, guests will move around the space to enjoy performances throughout the building, like a tap dance in the elevator and a dance about Memphis’ notorious ghost, Pink Lizzie, in the basement.

Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased here or at the door, though it’s recommended that you purchase tickets early. Performances are Friday and Saturday, with two shows each night at 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. Read more about the production here.

Grind City Brewing Company

Saturday, May 13, noon – 4 p.m.

Woof, woof, woof! That means “hello, hi, hey” in dog speak, and I know that because I have a dog and I can read his thoughts and he can read mine. Call me Dr. Dolittle, or don’t, I guess, since I’m not a doctor or whatever. But you must — and I mean, must — call Sir Meatball by his formal name. That is what the Insta-famous bulldog has told me. You know what else he told me? He wants you to come to his second annual Dogchella in honor of his birthday. At the party, you’ll be able to peruse vendors, grab a bite to eat, and enjoy $5 drafts if you bring your furry friends.

Admission is free and open to the public. 😎

× Expand photography courtesy collage dance

Crosstown Concourse

Saturday, May 13, noon – 4 p.m.

Olá! That’s right, I’m showing off some Portuguese, too. I figured I should brush up on it with Brazil Day coming up. What’s Brazil Day, you ask? Oh well, it’s a day, sponsored by Collage Dance Collective and Iris Collective, all about the cultures found throughout the regions of Brazil — from Amazonas to Bahia, Rio, and beyond. The day will include live music, fine art, and performances by Collage Dance, Iris Orchestra, Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, and more. Admission is free.

And if you can’t get enough of Brazil (who can?), you gotta check out the accompanying ticketed event on Friday at 7 p.m. — Brazil by Night. The event, which will be at Crosstown Arts, will feature live performances by Collage, Iris, and Charlotte-based NC Brazilian Arts Project, plus an authentic Brazilian feast by Carson Rodizio and a samba party to round out the night. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased here.

× Expand photography by abigail morici

Renasant Convention Center

On display through June 10

Ciao, bella! And by bella, I’m not referring to you. I’m talking about the Sistine Chapel ’cause that, my friends, is bella. Not to say that you are not bella. I’m sure you are, but let’s face it: No one compares to the Sistine Chapel. We all know it. Don’t we? Or do we need more convincing? Because there happens to be an exhibit that just might convince you: “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition.”

The exhibit which has traveled throughout the world showcases Michelangelo’s 34 frescoes that plaster the chapel’s ceiling, allowing you to travel to Vatican City without ever leaving Memphis. But, here, you can admire the artwork up close, at your own pace, and with the ability to capture photographic memories of this iconic work. Tickets ($26.50/adults) include entry to the experience plus an audio guide app (smartphone required to download app, and guests recommended to bring their own headphones).

The exhibit is located on the lower level of the Renasant Convention Center. Opening hours are Wednesdays–Sundays, 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. (6:00 p.m. last entry).