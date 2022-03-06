Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, revisit history, explore the depths of companionship, and enhance your creative skills through a variety of local arts offerings around town. Find more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

× Expand Mike Brown / Playback Memphis MTB29898.JPG Playback Memphis performing at the Frayser Community Center in 2014.

Looking to grow as an artist? Join Playback in their open auditions. Try out for a spot in an intentionally diverse and inclusive community of improvisational artists. This is your chance for robust artistic development through mentorship and transformative learning.

Playback Memphis

March 8

× Expand PXLS

Relive the soundtrack of your childhood through the music and soundtracks of video games. PXLS will be playing your favorite 8-bit and 16-bit era songs as well as some rock, jazz, reggae, and Latin. There will be something for everyone.

Crosstown Arts

March 10

× Expand Hattiloo Theatre

Based on a series of facts spanning from the Jim Crow era to now, this play shows what led to the statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest tumblin' down from its place.

Hattiloo Theatre

March 11

× 1 of 2 Expand Arrow Creative × 2 of 2 Expand Arrow Creative Prev Next

While some off-the-shelf coffee mugs have a strong build, the handle may not fit your hand quite right. Make your very own mug or teacup that molds to your hand perfectly in this demonstration, which teaches slab construction, coil building, pinching, and decoration techniques.

Arrow Creative

March 11

× Expand Opera Memphis

This production pairs Donizetti’s Pygmalion with Robert Paterson/David Cote’s The Companion for an experience that explores the many facets of companionship. From the ancient tale of a sculptor and a king to the not-so-distant future where robots take companionship positions to a whole new level, this is a show you will not forget.