Five Things To Do This Weekend — March 4-6

Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Weekend

Graceland Soundstage, 3717 Elvis Presley

Friday-Sunday, March 4th-6th

By this point, you’ve probably seen the trailer for the new Elvis biopic with Austin Butler as Elvis and America’s favorite hunk Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis’ manager. But did you know that the movie was filmed in Australia? I don’t know much about Australia beyond the fun animals that live there, but Australia — correct me if I’m wrong — just doesn’t seem very Elvis-y. Although Australia is home to the first memorial erected after Presley’s death and the only official monument outside the United States, Elvis never visited the continent. Now, you might ask, Where, oh where, was Elvis, if not Australia? Oh, that’s right, Graceland. In Memphis.

And to this new movie, we in Memphis say: Oh well, we don’t need Austin Butler playing Elvis here, when we have Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artists coming this weekend. In fact, more ETAs are coming to Graceland than ever before for this annual celebration of concerts, conversations, photo ops, and more.

For a full schedule of events and ticketing information, visit graceland.com.

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens, 4339 Park Avenue | Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extd.

Saturday, March 5th, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

March is National Celery Month, National Frozen Food Month, and Women’s History Month. And though the folks at Dixon and Theatre Memphis might be celebrating the former of the two in the privacy of their homes, the two organizations are proud to host their Women in the Arts event this weekend to celebrate the women artists, actresses, dancers, musicians, arts administrators, and many other creatives in Memphis.

The day will consist of pop-up performances, artist demonstrations, short film screenings, panel discussions, a tap class, artist market, and more. A full schedule of events can be found here. The event is free and occurs at both the Dixon’s and Theatre Memphis’ campuses, with a free shuttle for guests to travel to and from the separate locations.

Lichterman Nature Center, 5992 Quince

Saturday, March 5th, 7-10 p.m.

If you’re looking for a doggone good time, Spay Memphis has your back with its gala to raise funds for the high-quality, affordable spay and neuter surgeries the nonprofit provides as a way to prevent pet overpopulation. Catered by A Moveable Feast, the gala will have an open bar with wine and beer, a silent auction, live music, a caricaturist, wine pull, and photo booth.

Tickets can be purchased online for $75/individual or $130/couple. Donations are also accepted if you cannot attend.

Crosstown Arts at The Concourse, 1350 Concourse

Through April 10th

Can you believe that it’s been two years since those quarantine days back in March 2020? It feels like yesterday but also like 20 years ago. At any rate, photographer Jamie Harmon has frozen that period in time by photographing more than 2,000 people at more than 800 homes in the Greater Memphis area during that three-month span of lockdown. A select number of these photos are now on display at Crosstown Arts and will be on display through April 10th.

Alon Goldstein (left) and Inon Barnatan

Crosstown Theater, 1350 Concourse Ave

Sunday, March 6, 3-5 p.m.

I have yet to figure out the key to the perfect Sunday, but the piano at Iris’ performance at Crosstown this Sunday is bound to have at least 88 keys and perhaps one of those keys will unlock that perfect end to the weekend. The best part: You don’t have to worry about figuring out those keys yourself since Inon Barnatan and Alon Goldstein will be performing Debussy, Chopin, and more, concluding their show by joining forces in a four-hand composition.

This performance is in honor of the late Memphis philanthropist Peter Formanek. Tickets can be purchased online for $40 or at the door for $45. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.