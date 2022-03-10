Five Things to Do This Weekend — March 11-13

× Expand photograph by carla mcdonald

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.

Performances through March 27th

Nothing’s better than kicking off Friday night with a little hot gossip, and my goodness, La Cage aux Folles is at the ready with some draaaama. Let me set the scene: Georges and Albin have been together for years, living together, running a drag nightclub where Albin is the star, and raising a son. Now, that son is all grown-up and is coming home with a brand-new fiancée and her parents, but the scandal: These prospective in-laws are not exactly the drag-club-going type; in fact, they are quite the opposite. And Georges and Albin’s solution to this dilemma is, well, unorthodox to say the least. While it’s not impossible for me to explain what unfolds, it’s better if you see it for yourself at Theatre Memphis. (Fun fact: If this story sounds familiar, you’ve probably seen The Birdcage with Nathan Lane and Robin Williams, which is derived from the same story as this musical.)

Theatre Memphis’ production of La Cage aux Folles continues through March 27, with performances Thursday-Sunday. All evening performances will begin at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees. Tickets ($35) can be purchased online.

× Expand photograph by michael abramson

Stax Museum of American Soul Music, 926 E. McLemore

Friday, March 11th, 6-8 p.m.

When you’re not at La Cage’s club, you gotta stop by Memphis’ newest nightclub at Stax, where its newest exhibition has transformed the gallery space. The exhibit, “Love in the Club,” displays Michael Abramson’s photos of Chicago’s underground nightlife in the 1970s, and the images and the people in them are absolutely stunning. For this free opening reception, Stax will have DJ Bizzle Bluebland spinning music along with food and beer.

If you don’t get enough of Stax or Chicago’s fascinating culture on Friday, you’re in luck because on Saturday at 2-4 p.m., author and DJ Ayana Contreras will give a lecture and host a book-signing for her Energy Never Dies: Afro-Optimism and Creativity in Chicago. More information about the book and author can be found here.

× Expand photograph courtesy memphis brooks museum of art

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar

Saturday, March 12th, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Chalk it up to chalk this weekend because you’ll for sure have a good time at the Brooks’ annual event, where you and your family can transform the Brooks Plaza into the most colorful and collaborative canvas. Bring your own chalk or purchase some for $5, and get your creative juices flowing for your next masterpiece(s). Of course, if you need inspiration, you can pop into the galleries or take a peek at local artists Craig Thompson, Sam Reeves Hill, and Somijah Archer as they create chalk-versions of works in the Brooks’ collection.

Between masterpieces, you can dance to Lucky 7 Brass Band and DJ Siphne Aaye and enjoy Mempops, Voodoo Cafe, and El Mero Taco.

× Expand photograph courtesy silky sullivan

Beale Street

Saturday, March 12th, 3 p.m.

Get ready to shamrock and roll at Memphis’ favorite St. Patrick’s parade, where you can catch the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the Memphis Fire Department, the Shriners, the Memphis Redbirds, the Bluff City Mafia, and the senior women’s dance quad, the Sassy Seniors. The parade begins rolling at 3 p.m., and the Raising of the Goat is at 5 p.m. at Silky O’Sullivan’s.

As for St. Patrick’s Day itself, Thursday, March 17th, the goat will be raised once again at 5 p.m. before the Blessing of the Kegs at Handy Park a half-hour later, and a Beale Street pub crawl starts at 6 p.m.

Tiger Lane, 450 Early Maxwell

Sunday, March 13th, noon-6 p.m.

With all these exciting events happening this weekend, you’re bound to need to refuel your rumbling tummy, and there’s no better place than the Soulful Food Truck Festival. With more than 30 food trucks, you’ll definitely be satisfied, and as you fill your belly, you can browse and shop from the 70+ vendors. (For more information on vendors and food trucks, check out the festival’s Facebook page.) And of course, there’ll be live music, featuring Stefanie Bolton, Carmen Hicks, and Courtney Little, as well as a Kids Zone with games.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 online or for $15 at the gate. Free admission for kids 5 and under; kids 6-12 can pay $5 at the gate.

