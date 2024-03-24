Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week’s arts experiences invite you to take the stage or imagine yourself in the performers’ shoes. Encapsulating themes from Memphis culture to female empowerment, the artistic opportunities are ready to transform your week ahead. Discover even more happenings around Memphis at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

× Expand Adult Theatre School - Playhouse on the Square

Adult Theatre School

Playhouse on the Square’s Theatre School Classes, taught by local theatre professionals, provide students —from beginner to advanced—the opportunity to practice and expand their performance skills, including voice, movement, and character development.

Playhouse on the Square | Beginning March 25

× Expand Keepin It Memphis - Black Lodge Video

Keepin’ it Memphis

This special concert series promotes Memphis culture and highlights the works of the Memphis’ underground arts scene, from poetry, dance, and songwriting to storytelling. The event gives up-and-coming regional artists an opportunity to share the stage with a 10-12-piece musical ensemble and unapologetically showcase their originality.

Black Lodge Video | March 27

× Expand POTUS - Circuit Playhouse

POTUS

“POTUS” delves into the world of politics, power, and presidency on stage. Witness the team of women behind a newly elected President and how they navigate the treacherous waters of Washington D.C., and fight to make their mark on history.

Circuit Playhouse | March 28

× Expand Feelings & Other Uncomfortable Things

Feelings & Other Uncomfortable Things

This artistic experience centers around listening to music—performed live by pianist Christina Lai, flutist Delara Hashemi, and violinist Pedro Maia—and creating a collage. Immerse yourself in the emotions and memories that music can make you feel and then reflect on them through take-home visual art, led by artist Ina Liu.

Shady Grove Presbyterian Church | March 29

× Expand Sing, Sistah, Sing - Hattiloo Theatre

Sing, Sistah, Sing

Hattiloo’s production “Sing, Sistah, Sing!” celebrates the indomitable spirit of Black women. The performance includes concerts from Lil Rounds, Stefani Bolton, recent finale contestant on The Voice, Wendy Moten, and three-time Grammy nominated singer Angie Stone. Four Black sororities will each perform a step routine that will make the stage quake between each concert.

Hattiloo Theatre | March 30