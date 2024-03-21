Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy memphis brooks museum of art

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Friday, March 22 – August 4

Florals? In spring? Groundbreaking. Alright, Miranda Priestly, get off your high-fashion high horse. Yes, florals. Yes, in spring, but only on some of the dresses in the Brooks’ latest exhibit, “People Are People.” The exhibit, which opens on Friday, honors Christian Siriano’s electrifying contributions to fashion and draws dresses from his extensive archive of bold creations. Garments worn by Michelle Obama, Janelle Monae, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Billy Porter, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and many others will be featured.

× Expand photography courtesy Memphis Area Master Gardeners

Red Barn Agricenter

Friday – Saturday, March 22-23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Spring has sprung, baby, so my sinuses are being total jerks with all this pollen in the air. But I’m not mad about it. It’s just a phase, a little fling with seasonal allergies. I, however, much prefer the Memphis Area Master Gardeners Spring Fling, but that’s neither here nor there. The Spring Fling includes educational seminars with regional/local experts, hands-on demonstrations, a 2,000+ plant sale, a mini flea-market with gently used garden items, a Kid’s Corner on Saturday, and so much more. Find a full schedule of events here. The event is free to attend.

× Expand Photography courtesy Spin Communications Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show, Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Wisconsin Center. Jeffrey Phelps for ADAMM.

Renasant Convention Center

Friday – Sunday, March 22 – 24, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Now that spring is here my car has a fresh coat of pollen from sitting out under a tree. It gets greener and greener every day, so much for that car wash I got weeks ago. At least, I’m not the only one, based on my observations from judging other people’s car-cleanliness (look who’s talking, right?). Nary a shiny car in sight.

But, for those who seek the shine of a clean car or two, the Memphis International Auto Show just might be the place for you. Hundreds of the newest cars, trucks, crossovers, and SUVS will cruise into the Renasant Convention Center, transforming it into an automotive utopia. Show-goers will enjoy test drives, family fun, and more — all for free.

× Expand photography courtesy memphis botanic garden

Memphis Botanic Garden

Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Not only has this week brought us spring; the cherry on top of it all is, this weekend is Memphis Botanic Garden’s Cherry Blossom Picnic. (The Japanese believe spring begins once their national flower, the cherry blossom, starts to bloom.) Picnic-goers will get to enjoy fare from Asian-inspired food trucks, listen to 901 Taiko, take a guided tour through the Japanese Garden, and participate in traditional crafts and games. The event is free with garden admission, so $12/adults, $10/seniors (62+), $7/children (2-12), or free if you’re under 2 or a member.

× Expand photography courtesy GPAC

Germantown Performing Arts Center

Saturday March 23, 8 p.m.

Spring is a season of rebirth and imagination, and what better way to celebrate than with a reimagination of Alice in Wonderland? MOMIX, a company of dancer-illusionists, will take audiences on a journey down the rabbit hole, with magic, mystery, and fun. Tickets ($25-$75) for the show at GPAC can be purchased here.

On Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-noon, GPAC will also host a free, advanced-level master class with MOMIX dancer Jade Primicias. This class is designed to stretch the limits of dancers ages 14 and up, and you can reserve a spot here.

Primicias will also lead an all-levels acro workshop, centered on the elegant aesthetic and athletic partnering style that MOMIX is known for. Movers will explore acro techniques through games and guided explorations, all working up to a choreographed flow. Options will be available for everyone from the most experienced acrobats to those trying acro for the first time. The 90-minute class costs $30 to attend, reserve a spot here.