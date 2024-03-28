Five Things To Do This Weekend In Memphis

× Expand photography by Ilse Orsel

South Main

Friday, March 29, 6-9 p.m.

Trolley Night returns this weekend for its 24th season. That means South Main businesses will be open late with live music, shopping deals, restaurant specials, and nonstop fun for all ages. For the first Trolley Night of the year, South Main Sounds has booked live music to perform on the trolleys, and Stock&Belle and Wilson Public Relations will host a local women’s makers market where 10 percent of proceeds go to 901Women, which supports the University of Memphis’ female student athletes. Plus, you can enjoy complimentary burgers, beer, and wine at South Main Association’s Member Lounge to the right of Crave Cheesecakes.

× Expand photography by brett jordan | unsplash

Orpheum Theatre

Friday-Saturday, March 28-29, 8 p.m.

Catch Bob Dylan at the Orpheum in one of two performances. Tickets are $59.50-$137 and can be purchased here. What more do we need to say?

× Expand photography courtesy dixon gallery & gardens

Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Saturday, March 30, 9 a.m.

In anticipation of the Easter Bunny’s arrival, the Dixon will host its annual egg hunt. Bring the whole family, meet the Easter Bunny, and enjoy a festive hunt on the lawn. Packaged snacks and juice will be available. Gates open at 9 a.m., and the hunt for kids 3 and under begins at 9:30 a.m., immediately followed by the hunt for older kids (4-8). Register here. Tickets are $10 ($8 for members).

And while we’re on the topic of the Dixon, this weekend is your last chance to see “Breaking the Rules: Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown,” which features 75 paintings, watercolors, and drawings spanning the entirety of the artists’ careers.

× Expand CxffeeBlack to Africa | Official Trailer CxffeeBlack to Africa | Official Trailer

Museum of Science & History

Saturday, March 30, 11 a.m.

As Women’s History Month comes to a close, join MoSH for a conversation about the indigenous history and science of coffee in Africa with Renata Henderson, Memphis first black female coffee roaster, and her co-founder and husband Bartholomew Jones. The event will kick off with a talk at 11 a.m., followed by a screening of the documentary Cxffeeblack to Africa and an in-depth roasting/brewing demonstration at 12:15 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased here.

× Expand Photography by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

Memphis Riverboats

Sunday, March 31, noon-3 p.m.

Take a cruise on the Mississippi River this Easter Sunday. You’ll enjoy a live blues band and a menu including sundried tomato basil turkey breast, fettuccine alfredo, green beans, glazed carrots, house salad, seasonal mixed fruit, chef’s choice of dessert, and complimentary tea or water. Advanced reservations required, and tickets start at $65. Boarding begins at noon, and departure is at 1 p.m.