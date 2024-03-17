Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, travel back in time through the arts — from psychedelic symphonic melodies of the ’70s to the ’80s Deep South on screen — and find inspiration through dance, printmaking technique, and theater class. Discover even more arts experiences around Memphis at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.
Travesía / Voyage: Works by Maritza Dávila
Maritza Dávila, owner and director of Atabeira Press and Professor Emeritus of the Memphis College of Art where she taught printmaking and drawing from 1982 to 2018, showcases techniques in her latest collection, including screen printing, intaglio, polymer plates, and collagraph.
ARTSmemphis | Mondays-Thursdays through May
Artist Talk March 23
Indie Memphis Screening - I Heard It Through the Grapevine
Experience a New 4K restoration screening from the Harvard Film Archive of the chronicling of James Baldwin’s 1980 trip back to the deep South, two decades after the Civil Rights Movement began.
Malco Studio on the Square | March 20
Memphis Symphony Orchestra Presents Prink Floyd and the Planets
Let the psychedelic tunes transport you to other worlds through enchanting melodies in Memphis Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks Series featuring Pink Floyd and The Planets.
Cannon Center for the Performing Arts | March 23
Youth Theatre School
Playhouse on the Square’s Theatre School Classes, taught by local theatre professionals, give students the opportunity to develop and expand their performance skills, including character development, movement, and voice.
Playhouse on the Square | Beginning March 23
Local Art Moves Memphis
Enjoy a dance concert presented by Company d dancers with Down syndrome. The creative performance is inspired by the vibrant urban art and murals throughout the Memphis community.
Wiener Theatre at Hutchison School | March 23