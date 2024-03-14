Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand Photography by Joan Marcus Rob McClure (Euphegenia Doubtfire)

The Orpheum

Performances through March 17

Friday is the Ides of March. An unlucky day. A day to beware, especially if your name is Julius Caesar, which I’m assuming isn’t the case unless your parents were reallllyyy bad at picking names. I mean, sure, the day’s unluckiness might only apply to Julius Caesar but does anyone really want to take those chances? Lucky for Memphis, help is on the way! By that, we mean, Mrs. Doubtfire, famous for saying, “Help is on the way, dear!”, is taking over the Orpheum’s stage.

The heart-warming musical, based on the beloved film about an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids, will bring the laughs and the charm. Performances run through March 17, and a full schedule can be found here. After the Friday, or Ides of March, performance at 7:30 p.m., audience members can stick around for a special Q&A session with the cast and crew at no additional cost.

Purchase tickets ($29-$135) here.

× Expand photography courtesy humane society of memphis & shelby county

Shelby Farms Park

Saturday, March 16, 8 a.m.

Sure, Saturday isn’t the Ides of March, but bad luck isn’t bound to a day. Like, if you’re followed by a black dog, that’s supposed to mean that there is bad luck in your near future. Here’s the catch: My mostly black dog follows me around all the day long, so what does that mean? Perpetual bad luck? Semi-bad luck since he has a little bit of white on him? Or what if you’re at The Fast & The Furriest 5K this weekend leading the pack and there happens to be a black dog following you? Does that mean bad luck? But shouldn’t you have good karma because the 5K benefits the Humane Society? Ah! I can’t leave things like this up to chance. I have to know, but I won’t, will I?

What I do know is that there are some lovely animals in Memphis, whose luck hasn’t always been the best. Places like the Humane Society help them out by giving them a second chance, and The Fast & the Furriest 5K is just one of the ways folks can support them. So sign up here. Best part? You can bring your two-legged and four-legged kids to race with you. And, if you happen to step in dog poop with your left foot, it’s no big deal — that’s good luck (at least according to the French)!

× Expand Photography courtesy overton park conservancy A previous tree giveaway from Overton Park Conservancy’s Nature Zen Week.

The Greensward at Overton Park

Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Maybe, this weekend won’t be so unlucky. Knock on wood, right? Haven’t you ever wondered why we knocked on wood? Apparently, it’s because back in ye olden times people believed spirits lived in trees, so knocking on trees (or wood) was like a little thank-you for blessings and good luck. Isn’t that cute?

You can thank all the tree spirits at the RiverRoots Festival, which celebrates water, trees, and sustainability. The festival, presented by Clean Memphis and Overton Park Conservancy, will be an afternoon of engaging with local organizations working to make Memphis cleaner and greener while enjoying games, contests, and giveaways. Free tree seedlings and planting kits are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Plus, in celebration of World Water Day and The Memphis Sands Aquifer, Clean Memphis is giving away reusable water bottles, supported by the EPA. The event is free and open to the public.

× Expand photography courtesy Silky O’Sullivan’s

51st Annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Parade

Beale Street

Saturday, March 16, 2 p.m.

I got so caught up in the Ides of March that I almost forgot another super important March holiday that’s happening this weekend: St. Patrick’s Day! Odd isn’t it, that you have a historically unlucky day only two days before a historically lucky day. What are the chances?

As always, you can and should catch the annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Parade down Beale. You’ll enjoy marching bands, steppers, twirlers, floats, and all sorts of sights. This year’s king is Mayor Paul Young. The parade starts at 2 p.m., followed by the Raising of the Goat at 5 p.m. and Blessing of the Keg at 5:30 p.m. Just don’t forget to wear your green!

Also, if you’re in need of yet another parade, check out the Memphis Irish Society St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Cooper-Young on Sunday at 2 p.m.

× Expand photography courtesy dixon gallery & gardens

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Saturday, March 16, 2 – 5 p.m. | Sunday, March 17, 1 – 4 p.m.

As fate would have it, the Dixon is celebrating the daffodil this weekend, a flower symbolizing good luck (and, like, other stuff like joy and hope, blah blah blah). So, maybe good things are in store for us.

The Mid-South Daffodil Show is the best way to see the many different varieties of daffodils that can be successfully grown in our area. Volunteers will be available to answer questions and provide educational information. And it’s free to see!