Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

There's no shortage of events this week featuring established and emerging Memphis legends of music, performance, and visual arts — catch them if you can!

Live In Studio A: Summer Series with 926

926, the Stax Music Academy Alumni Band, features professional musicians who have performed all over the world. Welcome them back to the iconic place where it all began at this soulful weekly summer series. Admission is free for Shelby County residents, so bring your ID, and enjoy the vibrant sounds of authentic Memphis music.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music | Every Tuesday, 2:00 - 4:00pm

Creative Aging Concert Series: Gary Beard and Friends Sing Broadway

Support Creative Aging’s mission of enriching older adult’s lives through music and the arts at this musical revue headlined by the legendary Gary Beard. Gary and a host of Memphis’ favorite musicians and vocalists will be performing a multitude of Broadway favorites at this daytime performance. Get your tickets before they sell out!

Theatre Memphis | June 12, 11:00am - 12:00pm

WYXR Stereo Sessions #3: The Bar-Kays, “Do You See What I See?”

Take a deep dive into Memphis icons, The Bar-Kays, at MEMPHO's Stereo Session. Their 1972 album “Do You See What I See” marks their triumphant return following a tragic plane crash, and showcases the signature mix of funk and soul that continues to influence musicians across genres. Come experience and explore their enduring legacy.

Memphis Listening Lab | June 12, 6:00 - 8:00pm

Memphis Camera Club: Best of Show 2023 Opening Reception

See Memphis through new eyes at this juried exhibition of photographs by members of the Memphis Camera Club. The top photographs from each category will comprise the 22 images featured in the Best of Show installation, and a “People’s Choice” image, selected by MCC members, will also be on display. All photographs are available for purchase. Light refreshments will be served.

ANF Architects | June 14, 5:00 - 7:00pm

Catch Me If You Can - The Musical

Go on a wild ride with real-life con artist Frank Abagnale, Jr. as he impersonates a doctor, a lawyer, and a pilot - with an obsessed FBI agent one step behind him. The closer the feds get, the more fun Frank has. Based on the hit DreamWorks motion picture, this is an adventure not to be missed.

Playhouse on the Square | Beginning June 14

Orion Free Concert Series featuring Blvck Hippie

Blvck Hippie burst onto the scene in 2021 and was an immediate sensation. This Memphis band fuses emo with indie rock to stretch boundaries, bring people together, and provide an unforgettable experience. Bring a blanket and a picnic basket, or purchase food and beverages onsite. Leashed dogs are welcome in designated areas.

Overton Park Shell | June 15, 7:30 - 9:00pm