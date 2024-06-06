Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by carla mcdonald

Theatre Memphis

Friday, June 7 – June 30

National Best Friend Day is on Saturday, and, dear reader, I consider you to be one of my best friends. Well kinda. We’re mostly strangers, and I don’t want to be a creep. But it’s like this: Five Things to Do and you the readers go together like Cinderella and Prince Charming. There’s just something magical there.

Speaking of Cinderella — she’s coming to Memphis. Well, the musical Cinderella is coming to Theatre Memphis. You know the story, but this is the Broadway, Rodgers and Hammerstein version. Performances are Thursday through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here. Tickets are $15/students and $35/adults, and they’re selling fast.

Novel

Friday, June 7, 6 p.m.

Five Things to Do and you the readers go together like Lisa Wingate and historical fiction. You might remember Wingate from her bestselling book Before We Were Yours, which spun a tale inspired by the real-life crimes of Memphian Georgia Tann's adoption-for-profit schemes. Now in her newest release, Wingate turns her focus to Oklahoma, spanning from 1909 into the 1990s. It’s a “sweeping novel inspired by the untold history of women pioneers who fought to protect children caught in the storm of land barons hungry for power and oil wealth,” says Novel, where she will celebrate the release of her novel with an author’s talk.

Line tickets are required to meet the author and are free with the purchase of Shelterwood from Novel. You can purchase it here for $30.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Elmwood Cemetery Elmwood Driving History Tour

Elmwood Cemetery

Friday, June 7, 8:30 p.m.

Five Things to Do and you the readers go together like Elmwood Cemetery and Ghost. Not ghosts. Elmwood says it’s not haunted, and I’m not going to disagree. Elmwood is, however, all about the film Ghost, which will be screened on the cottage as the last light of the day washes away. The movie is outside, so don’t bundle up. Bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets, and don’t forget about the food truck The Best of the Wurst. Tickets are $17.85. Get ’em here. You in danger, girl!

× Expand Photography courtesy literacy mid-south

Literatini

Novel

Saturday, June 8, 7-11 p.m.

Five Things to Do and you the readers go together like Literacy Mid-South and its Literatini, the annual fundraiser supporting the ongoing efforts to achieve 100% literacy in Memphis and the Mid-South with entertainment, dancing, a silent auction, and great books from Novel. Enjoy tantalizing tastes from Libro at Laurelwood, Chef Tanocha with Big Momma and Granny’s Catering, Crumpy’s Wings & More, and Chef David. Dance to the fantastic spins of DJ Mary “The K” and the Southern Soulful sounds by The Gerald Richardson Band. Sample martini cocktails from some of the best bartenders in Memphis and help crown this year’s Literatini Champion.

Tickets are $75 for general admission and $100 for VIP, which includes open bar access and a special VIP gift. Purchase tickets here.

× Expand photography courtesy project green fork

Grind City Brewing Co.

Sunday, June 9, 2 – 5 p.m.

Five Things to Do and you the readers go together like greens and going green. Project Green Fork (PGF) has been bringing sustainability into the food space for a while now, and you can see the results at its Loving Local this weekend. Experience dishes from PGF-certified chefs and partners: Lulu’s Cafe, Good Fortune Co., Biscuits & Jams, Shroomlicious Meals, and Mempops. You can also enjoy beer for purchase from Grind City Brewing as well as samples and shopping experiences for eco-friendly products from Boshi Botanicals, Tiny Human Skin Care, and SAMILIA. The event is free, but registration is encouraged.