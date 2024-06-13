Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy Mid Coast Media

Black Lodge

Friday, June 14, 8 p.m.

School may be out for the summer, and, heck, if you’re reading this “Five Things to Do,” you’re probably not even in school any more. But every day is a new day to learn something — I learned that once. So let’s get to testing your knowledge.

Question number one: There are 13,000 taxicabs on the streets of New York, but how many of them will pay you?

A) 1,200

B) one

C) zero

If you answered B, you’re probably a fan of Cash Cab — the cab that paid you (only if you answer trivia questions correctly). But since it’s no longer in production, the answer is C. Sorry if I’m breaking the news that the next time you go to New York City, there’s a 0 percent chance that you’ll hop in a cab and have Ben Bailey as your driver. But there’s a 100 percent chance that you can see him this weekend at his standup show at Black lodge.

Tickets for Bailey’s show at Black Lodge are $35 in advance and $38 day of show. VIP tickets, which include seats in the first four rows and a meet-and-greet, cost $60 in advance and $65 day of show. Purchase tickets in advance here. Oh, and not to brag but I got to interview Ben Bailey ahead of the show. Read more here.

× Expand photography by abigail morici

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Friday, June 14, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Which of the following celebrities have worn a look by Christian Siriano?

A) Michelle Obama

B) Celine Dion

C) Lady Gaga

D) Billy Porter

E) All of the above

If you answered E, you are correct! And you can see their fits on display at the Brooks as part of the “People Are People” exhibit, which features bold creations from Siriano’s decade-plus career that celebrate self-expression for every body at every age. In conjunction with the exhibition, this Friday, Brandice Daniel, founder and CEO of Harlem Fashion Row and trustee of Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, will be in conversation with local design icon Carmeon Hamilton. Their conversation will explore the essential qualities of creative courage, from embracing vulnerability to defying conventions.

The reception is from 5:30 to 6 p.m., conversation from 6 to 7 p.m., and gallery viewing from 7 to 7:30 p.m. General admission is $20. Purchase tickets here.

× Expand Photography by Isawred | Unsplash

Philippine Fiesta

Agricenter International

Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

How many Philippine Fiestas has Memphis had?

A) Zero

B) One

C) Three

D) 12

If you answered A, you’re correct, but only until Saturday when Memphis will have its first Philippine Fiesta and the answer will change to B. The event will have Filipino cuisine, dances, and a parade of Fiesta Queens in costumes that represent specific festivals held in the Philippines. Kids can enjoy activities like face-painting, and adults can partake in an open mic session with karaoke. Admission is free. Read more about the event here.

× Expand photography courtesy willmott events

Crosstown Concourse

Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

What will you find at the Crafts & Drafts?

A) Crafts

B) Drafts

C) Crafts & Drafts

The answer should be obvious. (It’s C.) At Crafts & Drafts, you can enjoy a beautiful day in Midtown Memphis, shop local makers and artists, and sip delicious local craft beers.

× Expand Photography by CBJ VISION

Juneteenth

I know what you’re thinking: Enough of the questions. So I’ll leave you instead with a quote: As Alice Faye Duncan writes in her piece with the Flyer this week about Opal Lee, the Grandmother of Juneteenth, “Juneteenth is freedom rising, and freedom is for everyone.” And this weekend is about celebrating. Check out just some of what’s going on in Memphis:

Juneteenth Douglass Freedom & Heritage Festival: This year marks 31 of celebrating Juneteenth in Douglass Park. Friday is Youth Day, complete with youth performers, youth vendors, and a youth host and DJ. Saturday will feature National Jookin League and Marcus.901, and Sunday will feature Ekpe Abioto. The festival is free, parking is free, you are free to bring your grills, coolers, tents, tables, and chairs. Douglass Park, Friday, June 14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. | Saturday-Sunday, June 15-16, 3-8 p.m.

Juneteenth Family Reunion: Tone will host a weekend-long celebration in honor of Juneteenth. Things kick off with the Spades Tournament on Friday. Then folks can get dressed up for the Juneteenth Gala on Saturday. And then it’ll be time for the Juneteenth Festival on Sunday, where the lineup features Curren$y, Juicy J, Hitkidd, and Erykah Badu. Our writer Chris McCoy wrote all about what’s happening in this week’s cover story. Read that here. Tone, Friday-Saturday, June 14-16

Memphis Juneteenth Festival: This festival is all about education, entertainment, food, and fun. It will feature a car exhibition, Greek Yard Show, Health and Wellness Tent, and a Freedom Run + Walk. Health Sciences Park, Friday-Saturday, June 14-15, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Juneteenth Shop Black Festival: The 4th Annual Juneteenth Shop Black Festival features live entertainment, 100 Black businesses, food trucks, and food vendors. RSVP for free here. Fourth Bluff Park, Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Color Purple Movie Screening: In partnership with Dr. Telisa Franklin and Memphis Juneteenth, the Orpheum Theatre Group is hosting a free screening of the 2023 movie musical The Color Purple in celebration of Juneteenth. Orpheum Theatre, Monday, June 17, 6:30 p.m.

Juneteenth Community Day: The National Civil Rights Museum is celebrating with free museum admission. The Juneteenth Community Day will also feature a health equity focus and a range of health-related services, resources and activities, plus the opportunity to donate blood. National Civil Rights Museum, Wednesday, June 19, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.