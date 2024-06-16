Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis June 16-22 JUNE 16-22 - 1

Every town has a story — sometimes more than a few. Enjoy ones from right here at home, or from 2,000 miles away. Discover even more creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

The Plot Thickens: The Writers and Raconteurs of Elmwood Cemetery

Visit some of Memphis’ most colorful “dearly departed'' on this tour of historic Elmwood Cemetery. Learn about a woman who broadcast a live radio show from a fighter jet, the “godmother of Afro-Hispanic literature and culture”, and other spirits who made Memphis so unique. Led by Sheila Barnett, podcaster and Elmwood volunteer.

Elmwood Cemetery | June 16, 2:00pm - 3:30pm

Juneteenth Community Day

Celebrate Juneteenth with free admission to the National Civil Rights Museum. Explore this part of American history that honors the Black American experience and contributions, and how their efforts led to freedom for all. This community day will also focus on health parity - free vaccines and various health resources will be available.

National Civil Rights Museum | June 19, 9:00am - 6:00pm

Concerts in The Grove – Cyrena Wages

GPAC’s Concerts in The Grove series continues with a musical performance from local artist Cyrena Wages. Her original compositions combine Tennessee country and Memphis soul for a personal and moving concert. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, but outside food and drinks are also permitted. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets.

The Grove at GPAC | June 20, 6:30pm - 8:00pm

Come From Away

“On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.” Experience North America’s favorite musical based on the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers, and the residents of the tiny Newfoundland town who opened their hearts and homes to them. This show is recommended for ages 10 and older.

The Orpheum Theatre | June 21 - 23

The Western Park Album

Everyone in Western Park, Tennessee has stories to tell - and stories they don’t want told. Written by the late Memphis theater paragon Howell Pearre, this multi-format performance builds to a powerful crescendo, and is full of despair, salaciousness, wit, respect, and celebration.

TheatreWorks @ The Square | Now through June 23