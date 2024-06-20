Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Orpheum Theatre

Friday – Sunday, June 21 – June 23

Broadway’s Come From Away comes to Memphis, taking you into the heart of a remarkably true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and a small town coming together during all that was 9/11.

Performances are Friday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 22, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 23, at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets ($25-$95) can be purchased here.

Following the Saturday evening performance, all audiences are invited to participate in a Q&A with the cast at no additional cost.

The Orpheum is also hosting a donation drive for the Lester Community Center in Binghampton. Anyone who donates items to the supply drive will have access to 30% off select seats and performances. Item donations may be dropped off at the Halloran Centre or the Orpheum Theatre through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or when patrons are on-site attending events and programs. Needed items included toiletries, deodorant, hygiene and feminine supplies, soap, shampoo, and youth underwear, socks, and undershirts. More information can be found here. Details will be given at the supply drop-off points.

× Expand photography courtesy memphis botanic garden

Memphis Botanic Garden

Friday, June 21, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

The Memphis Botanic Garden invites you to sip tropical-themed cocktails and see some of the plants that give you your favorite summer sips. Plus, you can stroll through the new Youth Education and Tropical Plant House and enjoy small bites and create tropical treasures to take home with hands-on activities. This event is 21+ only. Tickets are $35 for members and $45 for nonmembers. Purchase your tickets here.

× Expand photography courtesy studiohouse on malvern

Maritza Dávila-Irizarry Closing Event

Studiohouse on Malvern at 418 Malvern

Saturday, June 22, 2 – 5 p.m.

The Studiohouse on Malvern will present a closing event for Maritza Dávila-Irizarry's “Homage to the Human Heart,” which stood in the Front Porch Window Gallery at the Studiohouse. Dávila-Irizarry’s large-format, accordion-style book, which uses printmaking techniques honed over decades, embodies an homage to all the people who have crossed paths with the artist. In addition to this piece, visitors will get to see an expanded one-day exhibit. Dávila-Irizarry will give a talk at 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. Monetary donations to the artist’s Go Fund Me and sales are encouraged to help the artist recover from a devastating studio fire on April 23. Surviving prints, some gently touched by the fire, will be available for purchase.

And if you’re wondering about the Studiohouse on Malvern’s story, read this story from a while back.

Malco Summer Drive-In

Saturday, June 22, 7 p.m.

Time Warp Drive-In celebrates the strange, surreal cinema universe of legendary cult directors Joel and Ethan Coen, aka the Coen Bros. Among their strange, surreal movies have been numerous eccentric, chaotic, and bizarrely comic tales of the underworld of crime — what some might even call iconic odes to lawlessness. This weekend, catch three of the best “film noir” movies they produced, screening (in order) The Big Lebowski (1998), Fargo (1996), and No Country For Old Men (2007). Gates open at 7 p.m., with the first film starting at 7:45 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per car, for as many people as your car, truck, or van can hold. Arrive early to visit the Holtermonster booth in front of concessions for original Time Warp Drive-In posters.

× Expand photography courtesy church health

The Columns

Sunday, June 23, 4 – 7 p.m.

Join Church Health for an all-inclusive experience with over 70 artisan food, wine, and spirit samples paired with live music, entertainment, and more. Church Health is dedicated to providing accessible healthcare to those in need, so you know it’s a great cause. And the lineup of participating chefs and vendors is outstanding, so you know you won’t be let down. Check it out here.

Tickets start at $95.71 and can be purchased here.