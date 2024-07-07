Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis July 7-13 JULY 7-13 - 1

Hear a variety of live music, or hear from one of Memphis’ newest authors. Discover even more creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

× Expand WYXR Stereo Sessions #4 - Robert Clayborne, POWER TO OVERCOME

WYXR Stereo Sessions #4: Robert Clayborne, "Power To Overcome"

Join artist Robert Clayborne himself for a deep dive into his seminal album “Power To Overcome.” This 1987 release by Memphis All-Star musician and vocalist fuses gospel, funk, and boogie for a unique take on the Memphis sound. Hear why his style and versatility remain influential.

Memphis Listening Lab | July 10, 6:00pm - 8:00pm

× Expand Modern Masters Jazz Series - Fareed Haque and The Ted Ludwig Trio

Modern Masters Jazz Series: Fareed Haque and The Ted Ludwig Trio

World-renowned guitarist Fareed Haque joins the beloved Ted Ludwig Trio for a night of jazz blended with classical, world, and fusion music. Haque, the recipient of numerous awards including “Best World Guitarist”, brings his international flavor to the Southern sound.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | July 10, 7:30pm

× Expand Candlelight - Best of Hip-Hop on Strings

Candlelight: Best of Hip-Hop on Strings

Experience hip-hop in an unexpected way at this multi-sensory string performance by the Beale Street Quartet, featuring music by The Notorious B.I.G., Drake, Cardi B, and others. Attendees must be 8 or older; anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Overton Chapel | July 11, 9:00pm - 10:15pm

× Expand Jeff Barry at Novel, Go to Hell Ole Miss

Jeff Barry at Novel: Go to Hell Ole Miss

Meet author Jeff Barry and hear excerpts from his new release, Go To Hell Ole Miss. Set in 1970s Mississippi farm country, the novel tells the riveting story of how far a POW will - or won’t - go to protect his daughter from the very man he pushed her to marry. Signed copies will be available.

Novel Memphis | July 11, 6:00pm - 7:30pm

× Expand Memphis Jazz Workshop Annual Summer Jam

Memphis Jazz Workshop Annual Summer Jam

Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the Memphis Jazz Workshop’s season finale concert. Led by founder Stephen M. Lee, the Memphis Jazz Workshop supports and promotes young musicians by providing instruction and performance opportunities across the region. Food and beverage are available for purchase; outside food and drinks are also permitted.

The Grove at GPAC | July 13, 7:30pm - 9:30pm