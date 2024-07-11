Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography Courtesy Willmott Events

The Kent

Friday, July 12, 6 – 9 p.m.

Get your drink on at the hottest festival of the summer featuring seasonal sips, tasty eats, and throwback vibes. Your ticket includes 12 fun-size summer cocktails, plus access to all the fun and entertainment. Put on your freshest throwback threads and chillax this event supporting Volunteer Memphis. Tickets can be purchased here in advance for $54/general admission and $85/early entry (which gets you early admission and a welcome cocktail). General admission tickets will be sold at the door for $65 if they are not sold out. Check social media for the sold-out notification.

× Expand Photograohy Courtesy Homegrown Arts Bria Saulsberry, writer of Dance, Girl!, and Angel Clark, choreographer Bria Saulsberry, writer of Dance, Girl!, and Angel Clark, choreographer

The Evergreen Theatre

Friday, July 12, 7 p.m. | Saturday, July 13, 7 p.m.

From the womb to young adulthood — that’s how far the girl in Bria Saulsberry’s choreopoem will dance. She’ll learn, she’ll make mistakes, she’ll become herself. “It’s a celebration of Black girlhood,” Saulsberry says of the work titled Dance, Girl! The performance will feature ballet choreography and a screening of home videos and B-roll, coinciding with a reading of Saulsberry’s poetry. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

× Expand Photography by Thomas Butler on Unsplash

Crosstown Brewing Company

Saturday, July 13, 2 – 5 p.m.

The dog days are here! It’s time for Crosstown Brewing’s second annual Puppy Gala, where dogs of all ages can walk the red carpet and strut their stuff. Categories will include: Best Dressed, Most Like Owner, Best Pet Trick, Cutest Puppy, Best Senior Dog, and Best in Show. There will be plenty of water to drink and play in as well as small treats for the puppies who participate. The event will coincide with the return of the brewery’s pink lemonade shandy, Dog Days (we see what they did there).

Oh, and that’s not the only dog-centric event this Saturday. There’s puppy yoga at Sana Yoga Downtown at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $30. Sign up here.

× Expand Elaine de Kooning, Black Mountain #6, 1948; Enamel on paper mounted on canvas, The Heckscher Museum of Art, Huntington, NY. Museum purchase. 1991.20

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Sunday, July 14, 2 – 3 p.m.

This Sunday, the Dixon will open its exhibit “Southern/Modern.” As the museum’s website states, “‘Southern/Modern:1913-1955’ tells an important story that has been conspicuously absent from the narrative of American art history. It is the tale of progressive visual art in the American South, particularly that which was created in the first half of the twentieth century.”

To celebrate the opening, exhibition curator Dr. Jonathan Stuhlman will discuss the show’s conception, and introduce the key artists and themes found in the show in a lecture, free and open to the public.

“Southern/Modern” is on display through September 29.

× Expand William Luft, Love Rising from the Ashes, 2020. Enamel, copper, sterling silver, mirror, mica, acrylic. Courtesy of the Metal Museum. 2023.26.52.

Metal Museum

Sunday, July 14, 3 – 5 p.m.

Ooh, another art opening this weekend! This one is at the Metal Museum as they present “Health in Enamel,” which explores health, healing, and spirituality. The exhibition will feature a series of recent acquisitions, in addition to examples long familiar to the Metal Museum collection and community, including current enamel holdings in the permanent collection. Perhaps, the showstopper of the exhibit will be the community quilt project, for which the museum encourages enamel artists, museum visitors, and students to explore and grow in their shared expressions of health issues, spirituality, and the body.

The opening reception for the exhibit is on Sunday. RSVP to attend here. “Health in Enamel will be on display through September 29.