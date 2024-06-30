Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis June 30 - July 6

Experience art in unexpected ways, or escape to the Caribbean without leaving town - Memphis has it all. Discover even more creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

× Expand Bracelets, Bangles & Cuffs - 1948-2024

Bracelets, Bangles, & Cuffs: 1948 - 2024

Take a look at the evolution and expression of this jewelry form in a curated collection of over 90 different contemporary bracelets. The artists use a variety of techniques and material to create pieces that convey personal, political, and cultural messages, and are so much more than just decoration for the wrist.

Metal Museum | On view through November 17

× Expand Caribbean Night at Off the Wall Arts OFF THE WALL Arts Caribbean Night Flyer - 1

Caribbean Nights

Beat the heat with food trucks and live Caribbean music performed by Paul McKinney and the Knights, featuring Jamille “Jam” Hunter. Hosted by the Soulsville Foundation, this evening of dancing and entertainment will feel like an island getaway. Beach wear is encouraged.

Off the Walls Arts | July 1, 7:30pm - 9:30pm

× Expand Live in Studio A - Summer Series with 926

Live In Studio A: Summer Series with 926

926, the Stax Music Academy Alumni Band, features professional musicians who have performed all over the world. Welcome them back to the iconic place where it all began at this soulful weekly summer series. Admission is free for Shelby County residents, so bring your ID, and enjoy the vibrant sounds of authentic Memphis music.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music | Every Tuesday in July, 2:00pm - 4:00pm

× Expand Catch Me If You Can

Catch Me If You Can

Go on a wild ride with real-life con artist Frank Abagnale, Jr. as he impersonates a doctor, a lawyer, and a pilot - with an obsessed FBI agent one step behind him. The closer the feds get, the more fun Frank has. Based on the hit DreamWorks motion picture, this is an adventure not to be missed.

Playhouse on the Square | Now through July 14

× Expand It's a Fine Line - Stephanie Howard & Khara Woods

It's a Fine Line // Stephanie Howard & Khara Woods

The exhibition features the works of artists Stephanie Howard and Khara Woods. Howard’s pen and paper evoke vintage embroidery, and are an intriguing contrast to Woods’ geometric, abstract works on wood. Both artists offer their unique definitions of “fine lines” in their pieces.

Sheet Cake Gallery | Now through August 10