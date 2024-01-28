Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Discover many more arts happenings at the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

Opening Lecture: Curator Scott A. Shields, PhD, on Breaking the Rules

Hear firsthand from Scott Shields, the Ted and Melza Barr Chief Curator and Associate Director at the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento. He joined the Crocker in 2000 and has since curated eighty exhibitions and authored numerous catalogues.

Dixon Gallery & Gardens | January 28

Avery Cunningham: The Mayor of Maxwell Street

Listen to author Avery Cunningham in conversation with Tara M. Stringfellow, a former attorney and two-time Pushcart Prize nominee whose debut novel and national bestseller Memphis was longlisted for the Women’s Prize in Fiction. Cunningham is a resident of Memphis with over a decade of editorial experience with various literary magazines, small presses, and best-selling authors. The Mayor of Maxwell Street is her debut novel.

Novel | January 30

Class of ’74, Part One: The Songs of “Written In Their Soul” with Henderson Thigpen, Songwriter

In 1974, Henderson Thigpen, along with co-writers Eddie Marion and James Banks, authored “Woman to Woman” for Shirley Brown, which became Stax Records’ final #1 hit and a timeless classic. This song and several others penned by Thigpen are celebrated in the GRAMMY-nominated Written In Their Soul, a boxed set released by Concord in 2023. Join Mr. Thigpen and Jeff Kollath for a conversation and listening session in the Memphis Listening Lab just days before the GRAMMY Awards.

Memphis Listening Lab | January 30

A Streetcar Named Desire

Williams’ poetic and savage drama changes the course of playwriting forever with a personal story from post-WWII New Orleans that remains achingly modern.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company | February 1

Confederates

Two Black American women—an enslaved rebel and a university professor—experience parallel lives of institutional racism over a century apart. Tony-nominated playwright Dominique Morisseau’s exacting new play explores the reins that racial and gender bias still hold over American educational systems today.

Hattiloo Theatre | February 2