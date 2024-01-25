Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand Photography by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash

Lichterman Nature Center

Saturday, January 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Knock knock! Who’s there? Who. Who-who? Is there an owl in here? Ahahahahahahaha. Aren’t I funny? Knock, knock! Who’s there? Owls say. Owls say who? Yep. Want another one?! Knock, knock! Who’s there? Owl. Owl who? Okay, owl stop with the knock-knock jokes to tell you about the Birds & the Seeds event happening at the Lichterman Nature Center, where you just might see an owl. If you are into birdwatching or gardening or just have always been curious, you won’t want to miss this event, complete with a seed swap, bird-watching and gardening experts to answer questions, a beginner bird-watching seminar, birding from the balcony, plant sales from the Lichterman greenhouse, seed walk, and activity tables hosted by community partners, such as Black Seeds Urban Farm, Memphis Area Master Gardeners, Memphis Horticulture Society, Wild Birds Unlimited, and more. Admission is free.

× Expand Photography courtesy opera memphis Marquita Richardson and Kayla Oderah

Opera Memphis

Saturday, January 27, 7:30 p.m. | Sunday, January 28, 3 p.m.

Knock, Knock. Who's there? Opera! Opera who? Opera-tunity! You thought opportunity only knocks once! But this Opera Memphis performance is happening twice this weekend. Handorf Company Artists Kayla Oderah and Marquita Richardson are joined by Opera Memphis stalwart Marcus King for an evening of music by a variety of composers, all inspired by or connected to Langston Hughes and his work. The show is part of a series of intimate, curated evenings of music from across opera, musical theater, and vocal music in all its forms. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

× Expand Rachelle Thiewes, Reverb, 2019. Steel, silver, auto paint. Courtesy of the Artist.

Metal Museum

Closes on January 28

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Gladys. Gladys, who? Gladys the weekend because the weekend is the perfect time to visit the Metal Museum, right as it’s about to close its “Hued” exhibition. “Hued” is by El Paso-based artist Rachelle Thiewes, who creates jewelry that empowers its wearer through her careful use of rhythmic repetition, architectural forms, and vibrant auto paint. Admission to the museum is $8/adults. The Metal Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Novel

Sunday, January 28, 2 p.m.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Woo. Woo who? Glad you’re excited, too! Are you excited about Brad Taylor’s new book, Dead Man's Hand: A Pike Logan Novel? It’s billed as a propulsive and topical edge-of-your-seat thriller featuring Pike Logan as he goes head-to-head with Putin's henchmen. Taylor will be at Novel to celebrate the release with a book signing/reading in conversation with Mark Greaney.

× Expand William Theophilus Brown (American, 1919 – 2012), Swimming Pool, 1963; Oil on canvas, 46 x 48 inches; San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Gift of the Hamilton-Wells Collection, 72.42

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Sunday, January 28, 2 p.m.

Knock, knock! Who's there? Toucan. Toucan who? Toucan play at this game — or in this case break the rules. The Dixon’s newest exhibit “Breaking the Rules” opens this weekend and features seventy-five paintings, watercolors, and drawings by avant-garde artists Paul Wonner (1920 – 2008) and William “Theophilus” Brown (1919 – 2012), who met and became a couple in 1952. “Both began as practitioners of a style that came to be known as Bay Area Figuration, though over time the artists’ works became more overtly representational,” writes the Dixon. “Brown became known for his evocative landscapes with classic bathers and his lonely urban scenes. Wonner received acclaim for still lifes laden with everyday objects, animals, and flowers.” The exhibition will be on display through March 31.

On Sunday, Scott Shields, chief curator and associate director at the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento, will unpack in his lecture the duo’s interest in the figure, their role in the Bay Area Figurative movement, and the work that followed.

Admission to the Dixon is free.