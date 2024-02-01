Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy clough-hanson gallery

Clough-Hanson Gallery at Rhodes College

Friday, February 2, 5 – 7 p.m.

In this exhibition of new work by multimedia artist Coe Lapossy, the artist, as the gallery states, “revisits artifacts of queerness wedged within a seemingly straight world, choosing references and linking narratives from various times throughout history, things forgotten, erased, messages that 'flew under the radar.’ In reusing these artifacts they create a meditation on what bodies we value, how we memorialize, and who or what survives under the conditions we create.”

The exhibition will be on display through March 22, Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lapossy will give a lecture on Thursday, February 8, at 6 p.m. at Spence Wilson Room in Briggs Hall. Learn more about the artist here.

Beethoven Club

Saturday, February 3, 3 p.m.

Cellist Craig Hultgren and pianist Perry Mears II will present a program of 20th- and 21st-century composers. The featured work on the program is the Sonata for Cello & Piano composed in 1957 by George Walker, the first African American to win the Pulitzer Prize in Composition. The program also includes Capriccio by Lukas Foss and a world premiere with the second movement of Mark Volker’s new No Regrets. The event is free and open to the public.

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, February 3, 7:30 p.m. | Sunday, February 4, 2:30 p.m.

Collage Dance presents its annual performance of RISE, a history-making ballet, set to Dr. King’s final speech and choreographed by Kevin Thomas. This year’s program ascends even higher with the addition of award-winning choreographic voices: Amy Hall Garner’s transcendent Saint Glory, inspired by her grandparents’ Catholic and Baptist roots; Camille A. Brown’s soul-stirring New Second Line, inspired by the events of Hurricane Katrina; and a world premiere by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater alum, Hope Boykin. Tickets can be purchased here for as low as $20 plus fees.

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

Saturday, February 3, 7:30 p.m.

With members based in New York, Boston, Baton Rouge, and Memphis, this experimental wind quintet creates immersive experiences, in which audiences are carried from one piece to the next in a transformative musical art installation incorporating lighting and choreography. For their performance this Saturday, the quintet commissioned and will premiere a brand-new piece by George Lewis, setting “the audience inside a kaleidoscope of culture and memory.” Purchase tickets ($15) here.

The Kent

Sunday, February 4, 5 – 9 p.m.

The Memphis Restaurant Association invites all to an evening celebrating Memphis’ restaurant community. Guests will enjoy samples from food vendors and an open bar all night, plus Xtreme Bar Bingo, a photo booth, music, and giant chess. A full list of vendors can be found here, and you can purchase tickets ($75) here.