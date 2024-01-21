Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Enjoy the visual arts, the sounds of rhythm and rhumba, and crooning Broadway favorites. Plus, add art and accents to your home while supporting the local arts community. Discover more at ARTSmemphis event calendar.
For the Love of Arts - Memphis Botanic Garden
For the Love of Art - Three Different Perspectives
Enjoy an alluring painting series by local artists Marion Malone, Jacqueline Miller Foshee, and Anna Parker on view through the end of the month.
Memphis Botanic Gardens | January 21-31
Opening Reception - School of Ool Rhodes College
Opening Reception: School of Oool
Join the opening of School of Oool: Whose Views Ooze Muse, an exhibition of new work by multimedia artist Coe Lapossy. Lapossy revisits artifacts of queerness wedged within a seemingly straight world, choosing references and linking narratives from various times throughout history, things forgotten, erased, messages that 'flew under the radar'.
Rhodes College | January 26
Creative Aging - Black Broadway Cabaret Theatre Memphis
Creative Aging Concert Series: Black Broadway Cabaret with MBAA
Creative Aging welcomes the Memphis Black Arts Alliance, whose performance will feature some of Memphis’ favorite talent crooning those Broadway tunes we all know and love. MBAA’s mission is to bring professional artists into underserved communities, while also preserving the legacy of Memphis music history, and advancing the future of African American arts, literature and culture. The Black Broadway Cabaret is the creation of Lar’Juanette Williams, MBAA’s Executive Director, who wanted to design a show that celebrates our city’s richness in cultural diversity and features great local talent.
Theatre Memphis | January 24
Art by Design - Pop-up Sale ARTSmemphis
Art by Design 2024 Pop Up Sale
Explore a two-day sale at ARTSmemphis, where high-end home decor and unique interior design finds are available for purchase. All proceeds will directly support local artists and arts organizations.
ARTSmemphis | January 26-27
Jesse Cook - Libre Tour - Halloran Center
An accomplished guitarist, producer and equally prolific filmmaker, Jesse Cook has evolved his talents to create experiences both in concert and online. His eleventh studio album Libre was chosen 2021 Album of the Year by Jazz Trax. Jesse and his extraordinary band bring The Libre Tour and their unique brand of rhythm and rhumba to audiences across North America, including Memphis, and beyond.
Halloran Centre | January 27