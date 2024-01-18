Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy david lusk gallery/veda reed

David Lusk Gallery

Saturday, January 20, 3 p.m.

Well, here we are, unsure if we’re snowed in for the weekend or not, unsure if the roads are better or worse. Ha. Ha. Ha. I’m not crying. You are. You might be asking why I’m bothering even doing a “Five Things To Do” when events are getting canceled left and right? The question is: What else am I supposed to do? This is my job, and there’s a chance that not everything will be canceled and that the show will go on for some things. I am no fortune teller.

So, maybe, possibly, Veda Reed’s talk in conversation with Marina Pacini will go on at David Lusk Gallery to celebrate Reed’s current exhibition of new paintings in honor of her 90th birthday. This captivating exploration of the artist's career is a combination of studies as well as large-scale paintings created by the artist in the previous year. Reed is revered for her long career of creating sublime, luminous, large-scale paintings of skies, cloudscapes, and the cycles of the sun and moon. Her work will be on display through February 3. See the exhibition catalog here. Before you go, double check that the discussion is still happening by calling 901-767-3800.

Immediately after publishing this, David Lusk Gallery released the following: Due to inclement weather, the discussion between Veda Reed and Marina Pacini has been rescheduled to Saturday, February 3, at 3 pm.

The gallery will be open by appointment only on Friday (and maybe even Saturday!). If you’re planning a visit, please schedule at 901-283-3800.

Novel

Saturday, January 20, 6 p.m.

Can I guarantee that Novel will definitely have this Meet the Author event? Nope. Sorry. But the intention is there, and the intention is that Stacy Willingham, New York Times bestselling author of A Flicker in the Dark and All the Dangerous Things, will come to Novel to celebrate the release of Only if You’re Lucky, a sharp and twisty exploration of female friendship. Before you go, double check that the event is still happening by calling (901) 922-5526 or checking Novel’s socials.

× Expand photography courtesy gpac

Germantown Performing Arts Center

Saturday, January 20, 8 p.m.

So, there’s a chance that Jumaane Smith will still perform at GPAC as he celebrates the origins of jump blues and jazz with thrilling renditions of timeless classics from Louis Armstrong, Louis Prima, and Louis Jordan, along with music he composed especially for this show. Tickets for his show ($20-65) can be purchased here. Read more about Jumaane Smith at our sister publication, the Memphis Flyer. Before you go, double check that the show is still happening by calling (901) 751-7500 or checking GPAC socials.

× Expand photography courtesy Fellowship for Performing Arts

Orpheum Theatre

Sunday, January 21, 3 p.m.

I have no idea if the show will go on, but award-winning actor Max McLean is supposed to come to the Orpheum to bring his mesmerizing, one-of-kind stage experience that promises to take you further up and further in the heart and mind of C.S. Lewis. McLean is said to capture Lewis’ magnetic personality, astonishing eloquence, and self-deprecating wit to create an onstage experience venturing deep into the soul of one of the most influential thinkers of the past century. The 90-minute performance is followed by a post-show discussion and is recommended for ages 13 and older. Tickets ($49-$99) can be purchased here. Before you go, double check that the show is still happening by calling (901) 525-3000 or checking the Orpheum’s socials.

× Expand photography by tops gallery

Tops Gallery: Madison Avenue Park

On display through March 9

If all else fails (and it’s safe for you to get there), you can always look into the window of Tops Gallery’s “Mirrors” by Dylan Spaysky. Per the gallery’s statement: “In Mirrors, a presentation of seven wall sculptures (with a scattering of heat fan lamps on the floor of the gallery), Dylan Spaysky’s simple holographic manipulations of reflection, transparency, and light turn into a public intro-spectacle on view at Tops Gallery’s Madison Avenue Park location. The selection of work from the past several years tracks a development in the series: each object uses commonly accessible and readily available materials (nuts, bolts, picture frames, extension cords, and other items within arm’s reach) to create a hallucinatory effect of reflective light.”