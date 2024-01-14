Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Between two cherished theatrical stories on stage and celebrations of blues, jazz, and Memphis “thangs,” enjoy the arts all over Memphis this week. Discover more at ARTSmemphis event calendar.

2024 International Blues Challenge

Witness the infusion of literally hundreds of blues artists on Beale Street this week, where various venues will host musician workshops and jams in addition to the 160 bands that will be participating in the blues challenge to determine who is the 2024 International Blues Challenge Winner.

Beale Street | January 16-20

Modern Masters Jazz Series: Wes “Warmdaddy” Anderson and The Ted Ludwig Trio

Settle into Crosstown Theater as Jazz alto and soprano saxophonist Wessell “Warmdaddy” Anderson transports you to an immersive evening of music. Anderson participated in Jazzmobile workshops in Harlem, studied with Frank Wess, Frank Foster, and Charles Davis, and frequented jam sessions led by saxophonist Sonny Stitt at the Blue Coronet.

Crosstown Arts | January 17

A Raisin in the Sun

The moving and powerful story of the 1950s Chicago South Side takes the stage at Theatre Memphis. Experience a family’s unfolding struggles with decision, deceit, racial tension and family dissention as they try to find their place within their heritage and their place in what may be unwelcomed territory.

Theatre Memphis | January 19-27

Artist Reception It’s a Memphis Thang: New Works by Anna Kelly and Calvin Farrar

Experience some of the Mid-South’s most talented artists in the Levy Gallery, located in the lobby of the Buckman Arts Center. Enjoy a reception and conversation with the artists of Buckman’s next exhibit: Anna Kelly and Calvin Farrar.

Buckman Performing Arts Center | January 19

Charlie and The Chocolate Factory

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory brings Roald Dahl’s beloved story to life onstage at Playhouse, capturing the mystical tale of Charlie Bucket after finding a Golden Ticket that grants him a day inside Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. Witness the wonder of Charlie’s journey through Willy Wonka’s factory in this fantastical musical.

Playhouse on the Square I Beginning January 19